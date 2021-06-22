Cancel
Science

Dan Rather ‘Dismayed’ by Jon Stewart’s Comments About Science to Colbert: ‘Dangerous’ Line of Thinking

By Josh Feldman
mediaite.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDan Rather criticized Jon Stewart for his comments about science during a lengthy bit on The Late Show about the covid lab leak theory. Stewart was Stephen Colbert’s big guest for his first show back with a studio audience, and he went on a tear backing the lab leak theory and saying things like, “I think we owe a great debt of gratitude to science. Science has, in many ways, helped ease the suffering of this pandemic, which was more than likely caused by science.”

www.mediaite.com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Posted by
The Week

Stephen Colbert's audience booed in disgust at Bill Cosby's release from jail. 'Me too,' Colbert agreed.

"I've got good news and I've got bad news — the bad news is I lied about the good news, and both bads combine to be the worst news: Bill Cosby has been released from prison after his sexual assault conviction was overturned," Stephen Colbert said on Wednesday's Late Show. The audience booed, and Colbert said he agreed with them — "or to put that another way, me too." Cosby wasn't exonerated, he's "getting off on a technicality" stemming from a 2005 agreement Cosby signed with the prosecutor at the time, Bruce Castor, he added. "Now, if the name Bruce Castor rings a bell, it's because he's the same paragon of legal ethics who went on to represent the former president during his second Senate impeachment trial. His business card just says 'Bruce Castor: Actual Devil's Advocate.'"
POTUSAOL Corp

Chris Cuomo calls Fox News a 'disgrace' for not informing viewers that Tucker Carlson shouldn't be taken seriously

On Cuomo Prime Time Wednesday, Chris Cuomo railed against Fox News for not warning viewers not to take Tucker Carlson seriously. This was in response to baseless claims Carlson made a night earlier, stating that FBI operatives organized the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Cuomo pointed to a defamation lawsuit involving Carlson that Fox won last year by arguing that no reasonable person would take him seriously.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

The steady erosion of Trump-hate is a growing problem for Team Biden

Infinitely slowly, some of the most vocal Donald Trump -haters are tentatively dropping out of lockstep with the Biden administration and the serried ranks of its docile, fervent political propaganda apparatus. Group mind-reading, especially when directed toward such a disparate section of the political media, is hazardous. But in this case, the slowly rising courage of a few members of the almost totalitarian solidarity of the anti-Trump hallelujah chorus in the national political media appears to be moving in parallel with their misplaced hope that the Trump phenomenon may be fading.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Body Language Expert Noticed This During Meghan McCain's Farewell On The View - Exclusive

It's the end of an era. Meghan McCain, daughter of senator and former presidential hopeful John McCain, is leaving "The View." The political daughter and Olympic-level hot-take-generator announced on the show that she had decided to move on after four years, citing her reason for leaving as wanting to be in Washington, D.C. full-time with her husband, their young daughter, and friends.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

Jenny McCarthy Says She Used to Hide From This "The View" Co-Host

Jenny McCarthy was a co-host of The View from 2013 to 2014. And since her year on the show, she's made it clear that she didn't enjoy working there and had issues with some of her co-stars behind the scenes. McCarthy has said that she clashed the most with show creator and original host, Barbara Walters. In fact, their relationship was so strained that McCarthy used to hide to avoid running into her in the studio. To find out what the Masked Singer panelist remembers about working with Walters and why they didn't get along, read on.
RelationshipsPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Meghan McCain’s husband Ben Domenech?

FANS of Meghan McCain are familiar with her husband Ben Domenech, who frequently appears on her Instagram page in sweet photos. The View co-host - who is leaving the show - and the conservative politics writer tied the knot in 2017 weeks after she announced their engagement. Meghan McCain live...
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Meghan McCain Net Worth: What’s Her Salary In ‘The View’?

Meghan McCain is leaving ABC's "The View" after the show's current season ends in late July. The TV personality was said to be earning an annual salary of $1 million in 2019. Meghan McCain has announced her decision to leave “The View” after serving as co-host on the ABC daytime talk show for four years. Here's how much she earned during her stint on “The View.”
Celebritieswomansday.com

Meghan McCain Reveals the Real Reason Why She's Leaving 'The View'

At the start of Thursday's show, Meghan McCain announced that she was leaving The View once the season wraps at the end of July. Rumors of Meghan's exit have been a constant throughout her four-season run, but now the conservative-leaning co-host is making things official. Her announcement follows years of speculation, dating back to 2019 when The Daily Beast reported that Meghan was feeling "emotionally drained, angry, and isolated" and like "a caged animal." But even though her quarrels with co-hosts make headlines, Meghan confirms that her decision has nothing to do with the other women on the panel; she's simply ready to move on.
CelebritiesPosted by
Shine my Crown

Whoopi Goldberg Reacts to Meghan McCain Leaving ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg was the definition of class when she wished Meghan McCain farewell after the Conservative daytime co-host announced her departure from the show. Goldberg and McCain’s clashes have gone viral more than a few times. And while Goldberg had to “woosah” openly on live television many a time, she says it was an “honor” to set across from McCain each morning.
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Whoopi Goldberg Reportedly Pushed For Meghan McCain's Exit From 'The View,' Made It 'Very Clear' She Wanted Conservative Co-Host Gone

Meghan McCain recently announced her departure from The View, and while ABC reportedly begged the conservative co-host to stay, her on-screen colleagues – including "chill" moderator Whoopi Goldberg – were apparently doing the opposite. Article continues below advertisement. "Everyone was at their wits' end – even Whoopi, and she's the...
TV Showsmediaite.com

One Fox News Show Drew Big Ratings Tuesday with Network Star Guest Host

Fox News Primetime, the network’s 7 p.m. show that launched earlier this year and has since been hosted by a rotating slate of familiar faces, notched a major victory Tuesday, getting enough viewers to be one of the top five most-watched shows on cable news in both total viewers and in the valuable demographic of viewers age 25-54.
POTUSFox News

'The Five' on the rise in crime, Maxine Waters' tweet

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," July 6, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. NEIL CAVUTO, FOX NEWS HOST: -- condo collapse to 36. Now, we talked to Governor DeSantis at the outset of the show. He said, it is much easier now to access the rubble particularly the original rubble site from which all of these bodies that have been discovered have come. Four more just now. Here comes "The Five."
Beauty & FashionGossip Cop

Meghan McCain Joining ‘The Talk’ After Leaving ‘The View’?

Last Thursday, Meghan McCain announced she is leaving The View. One tabloid is reporting the conservative correspondent’s departure from the ABC talk show and moving to CBS’s The Talk. Gossip Cop investigates the claim. From The View to The Talk?. Over the last couple of weeks, tensions at The View...
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Steven Soderbergh is "thinking about" Ocean's 14, says Don Cheadle

Ocean's Trilogy star Don Cheadle has revealed that director Steven Soderbergh is thinking about making a fourth movie in the franchise. In the 14 years since the third movie came out, two of the main cast members have died – Bernie Mac passed away in 2008, and Carl Reiner died last year, but the director reportedly thinks he can still make something work.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Megyn Kelly Planning ‘Revenge’ Plot Against Fox News And NBC?

Is Megyn Kelly planning to spill some major media organizations’ dirty secrets? That was one tabloid’s story this time last year. Gossip Cop is taking another look at the rumor. Megyn Kelly Out For ‘Revenge’?. Early last year, the Globe reported “firebrand TV news star” Megyn Kelly was ready to...
TV & Videosmediaite.com

Chris Hayes Slams Murdoch Over Fox Weather Plans: Don’t Forget the ‘Incalculable Human Misery’ He Unleashed

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes tore into Rupert Murdoch over the media tycoon’s plan to launch a 24-hour streaming platform devoted to covering the weather. On Tuesday, Hayes focused on a segment of his show on the news that Fox Corp plans to compete with the Weather Channel later this year by rolling out their own full-time meteorology service: Fox Weather. The news about Fox Weather has already invoked a great deal of public skepticism because of Fox News’ skepticism for global warming and climate change, and Hayes kept that going as he predicted “undoubtedly, Rupert Murdoch will try to do for the world’s climate what he has done for American democracy — deny it, undermine it, lead it to the brink of destruction.”

