Dan Rather ‘Dismayed’ by Jon Stewart’s Comments About Science to Colbert: ‘Dangerous’ Line of Thinking

"I've got good news and I've got bad news — the bad news is I lied about the good news, and both bads combine to be the worst news: Bill Cosby has been released from prison after his sexual assault conviction was overturned," Stephen Colbert said on Wednesday's Late Show. The audience booed, and Colbert said he agreed with them — "or to put that another way, me too." Cosby wasn't exonerated, he's "getting off on a technicality" stemming from a 2005 agreement Cosby signed with the prosecutor at the time, Bruce Castor, he added. "Now, if the name Bruce Castor rings a bell, it's because he's the same paragon of legal ethics who went on to represent the former president during his second Senate impeachment trial. His business card just says 'Bruce Castor: Actual Devil's Advocate.'"