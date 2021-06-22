Dan Rather ‘Dismayed’ by Jon Stewart’s Comments About Science to Colbert: ‘Dangerous’ Line of Thinking
Dan Rather criticized Jon Stewart for his comments about science during a lengthy bit on The Late Show about the covid lab leak theory. Stewart was Stephen Colbert’s big guest for his first show back with a studio audience, and he went on a tear backing the lab leak theory and saying things like, “I think we owe a great debt of gratitude to science. Science has, in many ways, helped ease the suffering of this pandemic, which was more than likely caused by science.”www.mediaite.com