The longtime Hamptons home of the late billionaire real-estate developer Sheldon Solow is coming on the market for $70 million. The roughly 14-acre Wainscott property sits on Georgica Pond, an exclusive enclave that is home to a small number of New York’s most rich and powerful denizens. A nearby house was recently sold for $47 million by Stewart Rahr, a billionaire entrepreneur and self-proclaimed No. 1 King of All Fun. Across the pond, an estate known as “The Creeks” is owned by financier Ron Perelman, records show.