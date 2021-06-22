Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - For our Tuesday, another humid day with dew points in the 60s and close to 70°. Expect more clouds and cooler highs mainly in the 70s. A cold front will pass through the region bringing a few morning showers with a better chance of showers & thunderstorms by late afternoon and early evening. Not expecting severe weather. Once the front clears, winds will shift out of the northwest and drier less humid air moves into the region for the second half of the week.