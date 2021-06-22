Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nebraska State

Protesting your property valuation? Nebraska deadline is June 30

By Gina Dvorak
WOWT
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The State of Nebraska issued a reminder to property owners on Monday that valuation protests are due by the end of the month. Officials of the Nebraska Department of Revenue and Property Assessment Divison wanted to let property owners who wish to protest any valuation changes that they must submit them to the county clerk’s office where the property is located by Wednesday, June 30. The state was required to send out property value change notices on or before Tuesday, June 1.

www.wowt.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Real Estate
Local
Nebraska Business
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wowt#The State Of Nebraska
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Zaila Avant-garde becomes first African American Spelling Bee winner

Zaila Avant-garde won the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Thursday night, making her the first African American champion of the contest. Avant-garde, a 14-year-old from Harvey, La., won the Scripps Cup in the 18th round after she correctly spelled the word “murraya.” She is the first African American contestant to win in the competition's 96-year history, according to The Associated Press.
Posted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
Posted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden declares war on anti-competitive practices with sweeping order

President Biden will sign a sweeping executive order on Friday, aimed at promoting competition in the economy through 72 initiatives cracking down on anti-competitive practices in multiple industries. The order aims to bolster competition and make broadband services affordable, encourage innovation and competition among tech companies, address prescription drug pricing,...
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. probing American ties to assassination of Haitian president -sources

TAMARAC, Fla., July 9 (Reuters) - U.S. law enforcement and intelligence agencies on Friday were probing American connections to this week's assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, three sources said, the day after two Haitian-American men were arrested on charges of participating in it. Haitian police identified the two as...
Posted by
The Hill

Biden to deliver voting rights speech in Philadelphia

President Biden will deliver remarks next week on voting rights in Pennsylvania, the White House said Friday, weeks after the president first pledged he would go on the road to discuss the need to strengthen and protect ballot access. Biden will speak in Philadelphia on Tuesday. Further details were not...

Comments / 0

Community Policy