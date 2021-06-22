Protesting your property valuation? Nebraska deadline is June 30

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The State of Nebraska issued a reminder to property owners on Monday that valuation protests are due by the end of the month. Officials of the Nebraska Department of Revenue and Property Assessment Divison wanted to let property owners who wish to protest any valuation changes that they must submit them to the county clerk’s office where the property is located by Wednesday, June 30. The state was required to send out property value change notices on or before Tuesday, June 1.