Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Galesburg, IL

Butters Barkery & Pawstisserie

By Debbie McFadden
KWQC
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Butters Barkery & Pawtisserie officially opened on April 1, 2021. Shannon Mullin, co-owner and operator of the business (with her daughter Alysia), joined PSL in-studio to talk about the new business offering beautiful and delicious pet cakes and treats. Butters Barkery is a licensed manufacturer and distributor of pet treats made with quality ingredients out of Galesburg. Watch the segment to learn more about the business---including the inspiration behind the brand, a beloved “shorkie” named “Butters”. Keep scrolling for contact info (below) including links to follow Butters Barkery on Facebook and Instagram.

www.kwqc.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
Galesburg, IL
Lifestyle
City
Galesburg, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kwqc#Psl#Buttersbarkery Com#The Dahinda General Store#Galesburg Pup#Butters Friends#Animal#Buttersbarkery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail Stores
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Pet Services
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Pets
News Break
Instagram
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Zaila Avant-garde becomes first African American Spelling Bee winner

Zaila Avant-garde won the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Thursday night, making her the first African American champion of the contest. Avant-garde, a 14-year-old from Harvey, La., won the Scripps Cup in the 18th round after she correctly spelled the word “murraya.” She is the first African American contestant to win in the competition's 96-year history, according to The Associated Press.
Posted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
Posted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden declares war on anti-competitive practices with sweeping order

President Biden will sign a sweeping executive order on Friday, aimed at promoting competition in the economy through 72 initiatives cracking down on anti-competitive practices in multiple industries. The order aims to bolster competition and make broadband services affordable, encourage innovation and competition among tech companies, address prescription drug pricing,...
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. probing American ties to assassination of Haitian president -sources

TAMARAC, Fla., July 9 (Reuters) - U.S. law enforcement and intelligence agencies on Friday were probing American connections to this week's assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, three sources said, the day after two Haitian-American men were arrested on charges of participating in it. Haitian police identified the two as...
Posted by
The Hill

Pentagon spokesperson concedes 'deteriorating security situation' in Afghanistan

The Pentagon’s top spokesperson on Friday acknowledged a “deteriorating security situation” in Afghanistan amid claims from the Taliban that the insurgent group now controls a large majority of the country. “What we have seen is a deteriorating security situation on the ground, no question about that, that the Taliban continues...
Posted by
The Hill

Biden to deliver voting rights speech in Philadelphia

President Biden will deliver remarks next week on voting rights in Pennsylvania, the White House said Friday, weeks after the president first pledged he would go on the road to discuss the need to strengthen and protect ballot access. Biden will speak in Philadelphia on Tuesday. Further details were not...

Comments / 0

Community Policy