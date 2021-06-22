Butters Barkery & Pawstisserie

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Butters Barkery & Pawtisserie officially opened on April 1, 2021. Shannon Mullin, co-owner and operator of the business (with her daughter Alysia), joined PSL in-studio to talk about the new business offering beautiful and delicious pet cakes and treats. Butters Barkery is a licensed manufacturer and distributor of pet treats made with quality ingredients out of Galesburg. Watch the segment to learn more about the business---including the inspiration behind the brand, a beloved “shorkie” named “Butters”. Keep scrolling for contact info (below) including links to follow Butters Barkery on Facebook and Instagram.