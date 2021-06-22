Former East Lansing Star Qualifies For Olympics
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former East Lansing High School sprinter Taylor Manson has qualified to participate with Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics next month. Manson, who received a full scholarship at the University of Florida out of high school, tweeted late Sunday that she has qualified as a member of the women’s 1,600 meter relay team. Manson attempted to qualify in the 400 meters individually and ran her best time, but still finished seventh when only three qualify.www.wilx.com