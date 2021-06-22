Rally House Opens First Akron Store

Rally House opened its first Akron, OH location this week. The store is located in the Summit Mall. Rally House CEO, Aaron Liebert, said, “We have been in the Cleveland metro area for several years and customers have been asking us to come to Akron for a while,” said Liebert. “While the Summit Mall store will carry all our Cleveland products, there will be a big focus on Kent State, Akron Zips and local products. The goal is to be ensure the best one-stop-shop experience for gameday and local apparel, and we are excited to bring our store to Akron.”