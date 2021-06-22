How NYC Mayoral Candidate Eric Adams Transformed His Life By Going Plant-Based

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. We’ll wager you don’t come to mindbodygreen for the latest political updates—nor do we try to take on that responsibility. We do believe, however, in the power of healthy food to transform your life; we also know that the complex, systemic issues surrounding said healthy food (like access to fresh fruits and veggies) ultimately require some government intervention to make headway.