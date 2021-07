Kevin Durant will be on the court this week, but not the way he planned or expected to be. With the NBA Finals tipping off, he’ll be in training camp with Team USA. Almost immediately after his Nets lost Game 7 of their second-round series to the Bucks, Durant committed to play in the Tokyo Olympics. He didn’t want to hear all the congratulations about his bounce-back from Achilles surgery, or his brilliant playoff performance. To him, that was expected. Actually, he expected more.