Rachel Yerks

Act As If You Live in the Future You Want, Not the Present World You’re In

 18 days ago

Photo by Ali Pazani from Pexels

“Kaizen” is how I like to define my life. I didn’t know the word for the concept until recently. It is a Japanese term meaning “continuous improvement”. I don’t see how anyone would want to live differently.

Because I believe in constant self-improvement without being disappointed with my current self, I aim to live in the world I want, not the one I’m in.

This is an edgy way of saying I like to go against the flow when it helps me enjoy my life and doesn’t hurt anyone else. These are the main changes I’ve made that have helped me live a better life.

1. Work for yourself and manage your schedule

Reporting to a boss seems old-fashioned. If you have the willpower and energy to get the necessary work done, you don’t need a boss constantly looking over your shoulder. Micromanaging isn’t helpful for anyone. If you like your boss, that’s great. But I think you’d like being the boss, better.

If I quickly finish a project that I budgeted an entire day’s time for, I’m not starting a new project to hit that traditional eight-hour workday mark. The project is finished, and because of that, my workday is over. Working for yourself allows you to work when you need to, not when an office chair needs to be filled. Being able to get a late start because you wanted to sleep in is an underrated privilege many freelancers enjoy. You could enjoy a quiet morning instead of a bustling commute, too.

2. Invest in the unexpected for atypical results

Photo by George Morina from Pexels

Don’t abandon your retirement fund. That would be dumb. However, as a young person, I am able to take bigger risks as I have more working years ahead of me. Unless of course, my risks take off and I can retire early.

I like cryptocurrency. I’ve made hundreds on meme stocks. The power social media has over the stock market is crazy, and it’s definitely worth exploring. There are dozens of atypical ways to make money available to us nowadays that the majority of people won’t use. The majority don’t become millionaires, either.

Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. — Albert Einstein

If you want to be different from everyone else, you need to make atypical decisions. If you want to be different financially, the same is true. Research first, act second. [Please make sure you can afford such decisions and keep a savings account to fall back on. I am not a finance professional.]

3. Dress for comfort over appearance

Photo by Alena Shekhovtcova from Pexels

You never give up caring about how other people see you, but you do give up trying to influence their opinions with your clothing at some point. The lockdown has helped me and many others reach this point.

I wear clothing that is comfortable and fits, and I take care of myself. I will not be caught wearing uncomfortable outfits or shoes or carrying a heavy purse because it looks expensive. I don’t spend hours in front of the mirror trying on multiple outfits or agonizing over makeup. I haven’t worn makeup in 5+ years.

Why would you want to be friends with or work with people who need to see you in fancy clothing to value you? Ordinary, well-kept, and appropriate clothing should be enough to present well in society.

4. Create content instead of only consuming

At the end of your workday, you are likely reading an article someone else wrote, watching a video someone else edited, and eating food someone else cooked. There is nothing wrong with consuming the creations of others.

The problem lies with relying on others for your entertainment. You could be the one writing, editing, and cooking, profiting off your skill, and/or becoming a more well-rounded individual. Plus, you may even be able to quit your office job and become a chef, if that’s what you want to do.

I edited a 20-minute YouTube video and it took me 8 hours. Trying to replicate what skilled individuals can do in less than an hour is eye-opening. You’ll appreciate the content you are consuming far more while also adding to your skillset. Content creation is a win-win.

Final thoughts

Denial is not what I’m encouraging in this article. Quite the opposite, actually. I think the world would be a better, more diverse place if we accepted that not everyone fits into the same mold our society implements.

Not everyone wants a full-time office job. Some people believe in and want to invest in strange ideas. Not everyone is willing to sacrifice comfort to “look presentable”.

Everyone has a creative streak. It’s up to you to take a step away from consuming in order to have the time to create and make a mark on the world outside the office. Put yourself first and start living in your own little world. Just don’t forget about other people’s reality.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

