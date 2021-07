Global stocks declined sharply as investors started worrying about growth. In the United States, the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 indices declined by more than 0.70%. Similarly, in Europe, the DAX and FTSE 100 indices declined by more than 1%. The decline contrasted with what happened in the bond market as the benchmark 10-year yield declined to 1.276%. This yield, which influences companies and consumer borrowing costs, declined to the lowest level since February. This price action came after the latest FOMC minutes that warned about uncertainty around the economic outlook. Also, in China, the government said that it would use timely cuts in banks’ reserve ratios.