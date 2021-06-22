Sun Prairie city attorney on leave, facing 3 gun-related charges
WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie’s city attorney Mark Leonard is facing three gun-related charges after an incident at a Waunakee bar earlier this month. According to a criminal complaint, Leonard is accused of carrying guns into Ripp’s Bar on Main Street on Thursday, June 10. Waunakee police said they received a call for an intoxicated person with two guns “dancing and making people uncomfortable inside of the bar.”www.nbc15.com