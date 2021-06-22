Cancel
Buchanan County, MO

Buchanan County looks to improve rural broadband with latest COVID relief funding

 17 days ago

Buchanan County has been allocated $16.9 million from the American Rescue Plan – a $1.9 trillion COVID stimulus approved by Congress earlier this year. The county received its first allotment of that money, over $8 million, about a month or so ago. The rest will come next year, and the county has until the end of the year 2024 to allocate all of this funding.

Related
Mckean County, PABradford Era

Wireless broadband services expand in McKean County

Whether it’s for online schooling, work meetings, paying bills, ordering goods and services, watching streaming services or just keeping in touch with friends, the internet has become an essential part of life for most of the world. Those in more densely populated areas often take internet service for granted, not realizing that many individuals in rural communities may not have the same access. That’s why McKean County Commissioners Tom Kreiner, Carol Duffy and Cliff Lane were pleased to announce the completion of a new fixed wireless broadband network that will enable SkyPacket to serve rural sections of the county immediately.
Montgomery, ALwtvy.com

COVID-19 relief funds awarded to Dale, Henry, 2 other counties

MONTGOMERY (Press Release) – Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $1.4 million in funds to help four more Alabama counties overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. The awards to Chilton, Dale, Henry and Winston counties are part of more than $40 million allocated to Alabama under a special Community Development Block Grant program funded from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Washington County Supervisors Table Action on COVID Relief Funds

The Washington County Board of Supervisors continued discussions on how to determine how to spend more than $4 million they’re receiving in federal COVID-19 relief funds. During this week’s meeting Supervisor Jack Seward Jr. suggested a committee be formed including County Auditor Dan Widmer, Treasurer Jeff Garrett, and Washington Economic Development Group Executive Director Mary Audia to recommend how the funds are spent. Garrett said during the meeting that he respectfully declines joining such a committee, suggesting that the board of supervisors take the helm, “Number one, I think anyone who is making this request deserves to be heard by the board that’s going to make the final decision, not an interim committee that’s in between them. Similar to when you do your budget when you’re hearing requests from the fair, from the library, from whoever. That’s not doled out to a committee to hear that request and then brought to you. They’re entitled to make the request directly to you.”
Gladwin County, MIMidland Daily News

Gladwin County among USDA rural improvement projects

United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $185 million to equip, rebuild, and modernize essential services in rural areas of 32 states. The investments will benefit 3 million rural residents. “The Biden-Harris Administration has made investing in infrastructure improvements a priority,” stated Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Justin...
Washington County, OHMarietta Times

Commission funds broadband project

Increased broadband in the county was discussed at length during Thursday’s meeting of the Washington County Commission. Flite Freimann, director of the Washington County Department of Job and Family Services, requested $105,224 from the COVID Relief Fund to move forward with a project that would add infrastructure to put broadband in the homes along Ohio 26.
Decatur County, INGreensburg Daily News

Additional COVID-19 relief coming to Decatur County United Fund

GREENSBURG – Decatur County United Fund is pleased to announce that it will receive a second COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative grant for $76,722 from Indiana United Ways, the state professional association of which Decatur County United Fund is a member. The grant will be used to support our community in meeting basic human needs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mercer County, PArecordargusnews.com

County: Response to rural broadband extension ‘underwhelming’

After hearing for years from residents in rural parts of the county about slow or no Internet connectivity, Mercer County’s commissioners were excited last year to put pandemic relief money toward pushing broadband into more remote areas. The project’s 10 towers have now been up and running for about half a year, but commissioners say the number of residents that […]
Fairbanks, AKFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Hospitality, tourism businesses can apply to city for Covid-19 relief funds

Local small businesses in the tourism, travel and hospitality sectors can apply for coronavirus recovery funds starting today. The Fairbanks City Council unanimously approved a resolution Monday to distribute coronavirus recovery funds, with $1.5 million going to small businesses in the hospitality sector and $4 million to replace city revenue losses. In the same meeting, the council also supported the resolution to request $10 million from federal infrastructure funds for Polaris Building demolition.
Public Healthgeorgiahealthnews.com

Kemp appoints panels to allocate federal COVID relief funds

Gov. Brian Kemp is turning to a bipartisan group of Georgia lawmakers, state agency heads and other state officials to help determine how to spend $4.8 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds. Kemp has named three committees to sift through applications for the money from state and local governments, businesses and nonprofits.
Cheney, WAcheneyfreepress.com

Cheney council accepts Covid relief funds

CHENEY — A resolution to accept $3,495,491 from the American Rescue Plan Act to relieve economic pressure produced by COVID-19 was unanimously approved at the June 22 City Council meeting. The city will receive an initial payment of $1,747,745 and the remainder of the balance will be collected one year later. The funds will help replenish lost revenue in the downturn and heal economic harm caused by the pandemic. The amount distributed is based on population and must be disbursed by Dec. 31, 2026.
Trumbull County, OHVindy.com

Counties collaborate on spending $250M in virus relief funds

County commissioners from Mahoning and Trumbull counties said they are optimistic following a preliminary discussion Wednesday about collectively using some American Rescue Plan funds in a regional strategy. No commitments were made. Over the next month or two, commissioners in both counties are expected to host meetings with representatives from...
Ohio StateWFMJ.com

Ohio townships eligible for COVID relief funds

Poland – $1.2 million. The allocation will be capped at no more than 75 percent of its most recent budget as of January 2020. Township officials said they're ecstatic and already have some ideas on how the money can be used. "This is a very good thing that we are...

