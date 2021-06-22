Buchanan County looks to improve rural broadband with latest COVID relief funding

The Washington County Board of Supervisors continued discussions on how to determine how to spend more than $4 million they’re receiving in federal COVID-19 relief funds. During this week’s meeting Supervisor Jack Seward Jr. suggested a committee be formed including County Auditor Dan Widmer, Treasurer Jeff Garrett, and Washington Economic Development Group Executive Director Mary Audia to recommend how the funds are spent. Garrett said during the meeting that he respectfully declines joining such a committee, suggesting that the board of supervisors take the helm, “Number one, I think anyone who is making this request deserves to be heard by the board that’s going to make the final decision, not an interim committee that’s in between them. Similar to when you do your budget when you’re hearing requests from the fair, from the library, from whoever. That’s not doled out to a committee to hear that request and then brought to you. They’re entitled to make the request directly to you.”