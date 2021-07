June is Black Music Month and a time to shine a spotlight on the many contributions made by black musicians in the U.S. From rock n' roll to jazz, funk, roots, hip-hop, and pop, and more. Today we're featuring Blind Boys of Alabama, who have a rich history that spans seven decades. The group helped to define gospel traditions in the 20th century and created a new gospel sound for the 21st. Check out blindboys.com to learn and hear more, but for now here are Blind Boys of Alabama with "I Can See"