Iconic hip hop group and Tonight Show houseband The Roots have announced that they will be going on a Summer 2021 tour. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster. The tour is set to kick off in Brooklyn, NY at Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival on August 12. The Roots will then perform at the Hippodrome at France-Merrick Performing Arts Center in Baltimore, MD on August 27. They then travel to Boston, MA on August 29 where they will play the House of Blues Boston. On September 3 they head to The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park in Cincinnati, OH. The Roots wrap up their short tour in Chesterfield, MO at The Factory on September 5.