OGDEN, Utah — A large fire ripped through an apartment complex, which was under construction, and several other homes late Monday in Ogden, Utah, authorities said. According to KSTU, the blaze broke out about 10:30 p.m. at a construction site on 28th Street and Grant Avenue. The Ogden Fire Department said dozens of firefighters responded to the scene, where a three-story apartment building was burning, KSL reported. The fire eventually reached five other homes near the site, authorities said.