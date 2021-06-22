Cancel
IndyCar confirms 16-race season after Toronto cancellation

By David Malsher-Lopez
Motorsport.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was mid-May when IndyCar revealed that the Toronto street race around Exhibition Place would have to be scrubbed from its schedule for the second straight year due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time IndyCar said it was “considering various scenarios” for a replacement race, with...

