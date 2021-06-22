Ping Identity (PING) Announces the Acquisition of SecuredTouch
Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) ("Ping Identity"), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, today announced that it has acquired SecuredTouch, a leader in fraud and bot detection and mitigation. By leveraging behavioral biometrics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep learning, SecuredTouch provides identity, risk, and fraud teams unparalleled early visibility into potential malicious activity happening across digital properties. Through sophisticated bot detection and account takeover protection, companies can leverage SecuredTouch to provide a more secure and seamless experience for their customers.