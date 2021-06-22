Ping Identity (PING) Announces the Acquisition of SecuredTouch

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alliance HealthCare Services, Inc. ("Alliance"), a leading national provider of radiology and oncology solutions to hospitals, health systems and physician groups, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to be acquired for $820 million by Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: AKU), a premier provider of freestanding outpatient radiology services in the U.S. The closing of the transaction is expected in third quarter of 2021, subject to clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act and other customary closing conditions.