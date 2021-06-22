Cancel
Ping Identity (PING) Announces the Acquisition of SecuredTouch

 9 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) ("Ping Identity"), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, today announced that it has acquired SecuredTouch, a leader in fraud and bot detection and mitigation. By leveraging behavioral biometrics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep learning, SecuredTouch provides identity, risk, and fraud teams unparalleled early visibility into potential malicious activity happening across digital properties. Through sophisticated bot detection and account takeover protection, companies can leverage SecuredTouch to provide a more secure and seamless experience for their customers.

Ping Identity Announces the Acquisition of SecuredTouch to Accelerate Identity Fraud Capabilities

Ping Identity Holding Corp, the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, announced that it has acquired SecuredTouch, a leader in fraud and bot detection and mitigation. By leveraging behavioral biometrics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep learning, SecuredTouch provides identity, risk, and fraud teams unparalleled early visibility into potential malicious activity happening across digital properties. Through sophisticated bot detection and account takeover protection, companies can leverage SecuredTouch to provide a more secure and seamless experience for their customers.
Ping Identity Announces Enhanced PingOne Cloud Platform And Dynamic Authorization Solution At Identiverse 2021

Updates enable seamless digital experiences now managed from a single cloud console. Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, announced two major enhancements to enable secure and seamless digital experiences for employees and customers. The PingOne Cloud Platform now delivers the entire Ping Identity portfolio from a unified cloud admin and solves both workforce and customer identity use cases. Additionally, PingAuthorize enables enterprises with dynamic authorization and attribute-based access control (ABAC) giving them a central place to authorize sensitive transactions and data to comply with privacy regulations, reduce fraud, and increase agility.
Ping Identity Puts Users in Control of Their Identity With New Personal Identity Solution

Ping Identity, the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, announced PingOne for Individuals at Identiverse 2021. The new personal identity solution empowers businesses to give their customers full control over how they securely store and share verified personal data without unnecessary friction. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Noel Hamill,...
Silverfort And Ping Identity Partner To Unify Risk Based Authentication Across Cloud And Hybrid Environments

Product Integration Provides Comprehensive Visibility and Assessment of Access Activity that Enables Customers to Identify and Respond to Threats. Silverfort, the unified identity protection company, announced that it has joined forces with Ping Identity to help customers unify risk analysis of authentication and access attempts across on-premises and multi-cloud environments to detect and prevent identity-based attacks.
Axiad Announces Technology PartneWith Ping Identity To Provide Seamless Integration Of PKI For Users, Machines, And Digital Transactions

Partnership allows customers to extend their IAM infrastructure to add certificate-based identities. Axiad, a leading provider of cloud-based passwordless authentication and secure interactions for users and machines, today announced a technology partnership with Ping Identity, the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, to help customers seamlessly manage their complex and diverse credentialing needs. Customers can now extend their Ping identity and access management solution with Axiad PKI to secure not just users but the growing number of machines, devices, and online interactions on their networks.
Ping Identity acquires SecuredTouch for bot detection

Ping Identity on Monday announced it's acquired SecuredTouch, a fraud and bot detection firm based in Tel Aviv. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. SecuredTouch, founded in 2015, has clients in multiple sectors globally. After the acquisition closes, they'll be able to use SecuredTouch as a standalone product or as part of the PingOne Cloud Platform.
