Hamilton Senior Citizens Council looking for part-time activities director in Hamilton, NY
The Hamilton Senior Citizens Council has recently met to discuss resuming activities when the Madison County Office for the Aging re-starts the SNACK program. Currently, the Office for the Aging delivers a box lunch to Madison Lane’s Building 5 in Hamilton and the participants pick it up themselves. The site manager, Charles Crouch, monitors the lunch delivery and pickup by the Office for the Aging.www.uticaod.com