Watch now: KFVS reporter wins Miss Illinois crown

MARION — Isabelle Hanson, a news anchor and reporter for KFVS-TV, is Miss Illinois 2021. Competing as Miss Northern Suburbs, Hanson won the title and crown Saturday during the Miss Illinois 2021 scholarship competition at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center. The crowing concluded four days of preliminary and finals events and judging. A native of Glen Ellyn, she was selected from 24 candidates and won a $10,000 scholarship as well as a variety of in-kind gifts and awards.

