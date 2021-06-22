Cancel
Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2021: Best offers on games, consoles, bundles and more

By Eva Waite-Taylor
The Independent
The Independent
 16 days ago

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is finally underway and this year it’s bigger and better than ever before.

The two-day shopping event – which runs for just 48 hours – is said to be the largest yet, with more than 2 million deals up for grabs.

The online giant is giving shoppers the chance to grab a bargain on a whole range of top-rated products, from the latest technology to Amazon devices , home appliances , laptops , booze and more. But, without a doubt, one of the most eagerly anticipated categories is gaming .

While Xbox and Playstation are the frontrunners in the gaming world, the most sought-after console during the sale has to be the Nintendo Switch . Owing to last year’s excess demand for the popular gaming device, it sold out at lightning speed, so if you’re hoping to snap one up this time around you’re going to need to act fast.

To help make your search for the perfect deal easier, we’ve put together this handy guide that includes all the latest and very best offers on the original console as well as games and Switch lite bundles. Remember – all Switch games will work regardless of which console you’ve got, so don’t feel like you’re missing out on the latest games by picking up a Switch deal.

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent .

Consoles

Nintendo Switch lite, coral: Was £209.99, now £174.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Fj5q_0ab8XlGB00

Andrew Griffin, The Independent ’s technology editor and avid gamer, described the Nintendo Switch Lite as “a cheaper and lighter version [of the original] that can be carried around. It will suit anyone on a budget, with limited space or who never wants to play it on their TV anyway.” While not the best deal yet, it’s currently reduced by £35 – anything’s better than nothing, right?

Nintendo Switch neon red/blue, with ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’: Was £349.98, now £289.00, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DSGCM_0ab8XlGB00

Get your hands on the iconic red and blue Nintendo Switch and the Mario Kart you know and love, with many new features. Play alone or with friends, anytime, anywhere, with anyone – it’s a classic combo at a price reduction that we suspect won’t hang around for long.

Nintendo Switch neon red/blue, with ‘Sports Party’, ‘Rayman Legends’ and ‘Monopoly’: Was £321.99, now £299.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rWxA1_0ab8XlGB00

If you’ve got a Nintendo Switch on your Prime Day wish list, take advantage of this Amazon Prime Day deal, which includes three games – Sports Party , Rayman Legends and Monopoly .  The red and blue console is designed perfectly for handheld play and has a battery life of up to nine hours. From the morning commute to family games nights, you’ll want to snap up this exclusive deal fast before it sells out.

Games

‘Ring Fit Adventure’: Was £64.36, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kYp2V_0ab8XlGB00

This Nintendo Switch game takes you to a fantasy adventure world, where you use more than 60 exercises to get fit with. It even featured in our review of the best Nintendo Switch games , and our reviewer said Ring Fit Adventure is “surprisingly effective with the game broken up into more than 100 levels so you always feel like you’re progressing”. It also “feels less like work and more like play much of the time”. The game comes with two new accessories, the ring con and leg strap, to precisely measure your real-world actions and transport them into the game.

‘Mario and Rabbids Kingdom Battle’: Was £19.99, now £14.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cC53U_0ab8XlGB00

Prime Day is an excellent time to get games at a more affordable price. Thankfully, Amazon has launched a number of early deals and this one featured in our review of the best Nintendo Switch games . This strategy game features Mario, but “not as you’ve seen him before”. “Instead, players participate in a series of turn-based battles with evil foes, across a grid-based layout that still captures much of the magic of the Mushroom Kingdom,” noted our writer. “Co-op challenges extend the fun further, as well as a series of puzzles that break up the action.” If this sounds right up your street, add it to your basket now.

‘Lego Worlds’: Was £34.99, now £23.49, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sqSNu_0ab8XlGB00

A must-have for Lego fans, this game has plenty of different worlds made entirely of Lego bricks for gamers to explore. Players can create almost anything one brick at a time or use large-scale landscaping tools to create vast mountain ranges and even tropical islands. Explore using helicopters, dragons, motorbikes or even gorillas and unlock treasures that enhance your gameplay.

‘Jumanji: The Video Game’: Was £34.99, now £18.29, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QxYwi_0ab8XlGB00

This action-packed game sees players work alongside three teammates as they try and recover magical jewels and save Jumanji. You can play in-person with friends via split-screen play or go it alone with AI companions. Throughout the game, there’s an army of evil marauders to take on, including deadly beasts and traps to dodge, as well as cool customisations to unlock. Choose from heroes Dr Bravestone, Ruby, Mouse and Professor Oberon as your avatars.

‘Just Dance 2020’: Was £49.99, now £21.49, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S3kUu_0ab8XlGB00

Gather your friends and get ready to dance like nobody’s watching with Just Dance 2020 . With 40 new tracks, more stunning universes and exclusive surprises for players to discover, the game enables you to track calories burnt and time spent dancing. Lacking motivation? Keep yourself motivated while having fun with “sweat mode”, which is filled with special playlists designed for working out.

‘Immortals Fenyx Rising’: Was £57.99, now £21.49, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sH5l2_0ab8XlGB00

This game brings grand mythological adventure to life. Playing as Fenyx, a new winged demigod, players are sent on a quest to save the Greek gods and their home from a dark curse, taking on mythological beasts such as Cyclops, Medusa and the Minotaur along the way. Players must use their wit to solve challenging puzzles and master the legendary powers of the gods in this epic fight for the ages.

‘Lego The Incredibles’: Was £34.99, now £23.49, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fvgoY_0ab8XlGB00

Explore a range of action-packed story levels as the Parr family from Disney’s The Incredibles as they conquer crime and family life in Lego form. The game allows players to navigate different areas and an epic hub world as they use their unique superpowers to bring the city’s villains to justice. You can play this solo or team up with family and friends in two-player mode.

‘Lego Jurassic World’: Was £34.99, now £22.98, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iAlcj_0ab8XlGB00

Whether you want to relive your favourite moments from the first four ‘Jurassic’ movies, or simply want the chance to wreak havoc as a dinosaur yourself, this game has everything you could hope for. Immerse yourself and explore Isla Nublar and Isla Sorna with your favourite, albeit Lego-fied, characters, and enjoy in the game single- or multi-player modes.

‘Lego Harry Potter Collection’: Was £34.99, now £20.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DISIW_0ab8XlGB00

You’re a wizard! Finally, you’ve received your Hogwarts letter and for the first time you can experience all seven years – complete with deatheaters, Triwizard tournaments, philosopher’s stones and more – in one place. This is suitable for ages seven and up, and we challenge you to find abetter game that will keep the kids quiet for hours at a better price.

Accessories

Orzly carry case compatible with Nintendo Switch: Was £19.99, now £9.91, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U7fH5_0ab8XlGB00

If you’re someone who likes gaming on the move, this carry case – designed specifically for the Nintendo Switch, and other accessories including extra joy-cons, cables and games – is perfect for keeping your Switch safe and secure. With a hard, rubber-like shell and a soft lining to prevent those irritating scratches, this is the perfect bit of kit for taking on your travels.

Zexrow wireless Switch pro controller: Was £22.99, now £13.43, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0694Xh_0ab8XlGB00

This might just be the gadget to go for if you’re looking to boost your gaming experience with a super-precise controller. Compatible with the Nintendo Switch and Windows PCs, this lightweight model actually adapts to your hand for optimum grip and hours of comfortable play. Settling in for a big session? You’ll be happy to know that this one can keep on going for eight hours at a time on just one charge – a pretty good deal if you ask us.

Nintendo Switch joy-con wheel accessory pair: Was £13.44, now £11.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lXm2q_0ab8XlGB00

If you’ve managed to get your hands on a Nintendo Switch, then you may want to consider adding some accessories to improve your gaming experience. Simply insert your joy-con and you’ll feel like you’re behind the wheel in your favourite racing game. As there are two included, it’s great for competing in Team Sonic Racing (£24.58, Amazon.co.uk ).

Amiibo Cat Mario and Cat Peach: Was £42.90, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y9EyK_0ab8XlGB00

This double pack of Amiibo figures is all about powering up your gameplay. Ordinary Mario and Princess Peach transform into Cat Mario and Cat Peach when you link up your figures to your Super Mario games. You can use them by tapping the figures to the NFC touch point (right stick) on your right joy-con and doing so will give them the feline ability to climb up or cling to walls and sprint faster.

Nintendo joy-con pair ‘Fortnite’ edition: Was £73.80, now £64.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WRwtH_0ab8XlGB00

For those who already own a Nintendo Switch, enhance your gaming experience with these joy-cons designed for Fortnite (£26.99, Amazon.co.uk ) fans. The unique yellow and blue joy-con can be used independently in each hand or together as one game controller. You can also enjoy two-player gaming – simply attach both controllers to the main console.

Orzly screen protector for Nintendo Switch lite 2019: Was £7.99, now £5.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BU2bt_0ab8XlGB00

We’ve all had that stomach-dropping moment when a new device clatters to the floor and gains its first scratch, so a quality screen protector is always a good investment. Designed for the 2019 switch lite, this one – with a lifetime warranty – will prevent scratches and lessen fingerprint marks without impacting your playing experience. There are also three spare protectors thrown in there for good measure, along with wipes and a cloth to keep your pride and joy looking pristine for as long as possible.

PDP Headset LVL40 Stereo, black: Was £29.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xli55_0ab8XlGB00

Level up your headset with this design that’s made specifically to use with the Nintendo Switch. It comes with a flexible, noise-cancelling mic that you can use to communicate with other players, which can also be flipped up to quickly mute it. The headset has powerful 40mm audio speakers to enhance your audio experience and breathable pads on the ear, which are designed to keep you cool.

PowerA everywhere messenger bag (Nintendo Switch): Was £29.99, now £22.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fS8BC_0ab8XlGB00

Ideal for anyone that likes to game on the go, this messenger bag is designed to store the complete Nintendo Switch system for easy portability. It has fitted compartments and a zippered back pocket to keep all your components secure, as well as an adjustable padded shoulder strap and rubberised handle for added comfort. We also love that it comes decorated with a classic Super Mario Bros design.

