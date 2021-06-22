Cancel
Amazon Prime Day deals 2021: Best offers on Apple airpods, Shark cordless vacuum, Nintendo Switch and more

By Sarah Young and Eva Waite-Taylor
The Independent
The Independent
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GpfVb_0ab7Vnx800

The wait is finally over. After weeks of anticipation, Amazon Prime Day 2021 has arrived and brought with it thousands of top offers on everything from TVs and laptops to games consoles , fashion , toys and more.

This year’s event, which runs for just 48 hours, has been heralded as the retailer’s biggest yet with more than 2 million deals and huge reductions on a range of big-name brands like Apple , Shark , Samsung and, of course, Amazon’s own-brand devices .

Whether you’ve been eagerly preparing for the event and have a strict shopping list to hand or you’re throwing caution to the wind and want to see what takes your fancy, the IndyBest team has got you covered.

In addition to individual round-ups of the latest alcohol , fitness , and tech deals to snap up, our shopping experts have collated this comprehensive guide to Prime Day, which includes the very best offers across the entire site and tips on how to make the most of the two-day bonanza.

Read on for everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2021.

Read more:

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent .

Best Prime Day deals available now

Nintendo Switch neon + Sports Party + Rayman Legends + Monopoly : Was £341.96, now £299.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28k8je_0ab7Vnx800

Deals on Nintendo Switch consoles are few and far between, so when we find one we just have to share. “Nintendo has never been afraid of taking risks with its console designs, and the Switch console, first released in 2017, is a perfect example of them getting it just right,” praised our writer in their review of the best gaming consoles . It’s a “home console that can be detached from a TV dock and used as a portable device” and while it’s not as graphically advanced as some of its contemporaries, that never seems to matter. It’s a great piece of kit and you’ll get three games in this bundle. What more could you want?

Buy now

Shark cordless upright vacuum cleaner: Was £399.99, now £229.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bsoVi_0ab7Vnx800

Leave both hard floors and carpets spotless and free from pesky pet hair with this cordless model, which has anti-hair-wrap technology to stop lengths getting tangled in the brush. Giving up to 50 minutes of vacuuming on just one charge, you can also take the model from an upright to portable mode, for reaching difficult spots. While we haven’t tried this one, it’s no secret that we’re Shark fans, as it’s anti-hair-wrap cordless stick vacuum cleaner came out on top as our best buy in our review of the best cordless vacuum cleaners .

Buy now

Apple AirPods pro: Was £249, now £187.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=404DRk_0ab7Vnx800

Apple’s premium in-ear wireless buds are comfortable to wear for extended periods and come in a stylish compact charging case that provides more than 24 hours of power in a single charge. In our Apple AirPods pro review , our tech expert was suitably enamoured, saying they “offer some of the best noise cancelling in any in-ear headphones”.

Buy now

Fitbit versa 2: Was £199.99, now £113, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SHFNj_0ab7Vnx800

Landing a spot in our guide to the best fitness trackers , you can trust it’s a reliable choice – and thankfully, it’s currently 40 per cent off right now. According to The Independent ’s technology critic, David Phelan, it’s a great alternative to the Apple Watch if you don’t have an iPhone. It boasts a range of features, including workouts, sleep tracking, a heart-rate monitor and Amazon’s assistant, Alexa, built-in.

Buy now

Amazon Echo dot, 4th gen: Was £49.99, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GrGGB_0ab7Vnx800

There’s a reason everyone you know has an Echo dot in their home – they’re just that good. So much so, the device featured in our review of the best smart speakers . The “new design proves to be a revamp of Amazon’s main smart speaker line”, which our writer thinks “does the business”. Whether you’re an Alexa aficionado or an ultra newbie, the “Echo dot is a great choice for a non-invasive speaker that produces great sound”.

Buy now

Oral-B smart 6 6000N crossaction electric toothbrush: Was £219.99, now £54.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PJv8e_0ab7Vnx800

Up your brushing game with this smart toothbrush from popular brand Oral-B, which comes with five brushing modes and a battery that will last you up to two weeks, so there’s no falling back on your old faithful manual brush when you run out of juice. You can also connect your brush to the Oral-B app, which gives you helpful feedback by sending alerts when you get a little brush happy and press too hard, or how to make the most of your cleaning routine.

Buy now

Emma hybrid double mattress: Was £809, now £446.02, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TJ1Nm_0ab7Vnx800

It wouldn’t be Amazon Prime Day if we didn’t bring you an excellent deal on an Emma mattress – one of our favourite bed-in-a-box brands . We’ve said it before , and we’ll certainly say it again, the Emma hybrid mattress provides optimum support and comfort. Our writer said it’s soft and bouncy and “would be right at home in a five-star hotel”. You simply can’t argue with that. If you’d rather, the kingsize mattress (was £919, now £509.82, Amazon.co.uk ) is also reduced in the Prime Day sale. Sleep easy knowing you’ve saved a whopping 45 per cent.

Buy now

Le Creuset toughened non-stick saucepan, black: Was £135, now £94.49, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KxeWf_0ab7Vnx800

This non-stick deep saucepan comes with a heat-resistant glass lid and is such a versatile addition, as you can make everything from casseroles to cakes in, and plenty in between. The good news is that it is easy to clean too and has a lifetime guarantee on it, too.

Buy now

Shark cordless handheld vacuum cleaner WV200UK: Was £129.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=061E0G_0ab7Vnx800

This handheld vacuum will reach into all the nooks and crannies that most other vacuums can’t when you want a quick clean-up. This Shark model, which charges while it’s stored, gives you up to eight minutes of cleaning time per charge. Our reviewer liked that a similar Shark model was “wonderfully lightweight, making it easy to wield in a cramped car” in our guide to the best car vacuum cleaners . The WV200UK model on offer has the same ability, and it comes equipped with a crevice and pet tool, too.

Buy now

Amazon Echo auto: Was £49.99, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vy7eH_0ab7Vnx800

Ask about the news, the weather, make calls, set reminders – or anything else you’d expect from an Alexa-enabled device – while you’re on the road, thanks to this little gadget. With noisy car journeys in mind, it can hear your commands over everything from air conditioning to the roar of the road. And now’s the time to add this one to your basket, as Amazon is selling it for half price.

Buy now

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm: Was £44, now £28.60, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=302q6o_0ab7Vnx800

In our e.l.f vs Elemis pro-collagen guide, this balm got high praise from our reviewer, who said that “from start to finish, the experience is a luxurious treat”. A 20p-coin-sized dollop of the balm will cover your entire face, meaning the generous 100g tub “will last months”. Fit for dry or combination skin, our reviewer added that using this beauty product felt “like a mini spa treatment in your bathroom”.

Buy now

Shark [S6005UK] cleaner steam mop, 1050 W, grey & white: Was £179.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OQVvZ_0ab7Vnx800

If you’re looking to replace your trusty – but slightly old-school – manual mop, a steam-powered alternative might be the way forward. In our review of this Shark steam cleaner , which the manufacturer claims can oust 99.9 per cent of household bacteria, our tester was impressed with its versatility, and said: “There doesn’t appear to be anything this steam cleaner can’t tackle.” They went on to add: “It works equally well when used either as a handheld device or a corded one, and the brilliant array of attachments means there’s one for every type of surface and every type of grime.”

Buy now

Nespresso vertuo plus coffee machine: Was £179.99, now £68.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JB7Yc_0ab7Vnx800

If you want to get barista-quality coffee at home, Nespresso is a brand to know when it comes to pod machines , proven by the fact that this exact machine featured in our review of the best . “If you’re not a creature of habit when it comes to your coffee and you like different styles and quantities of brew, then this Nespresso machine can provide you with everything from a single espresso to a longer drink, as well as everything in between,” noted our tester. Plus, unlike many other coffee machines, it’s a sleek design that we think would look ideal in any kitchen.

Buy now

Kärcher K 7 premium smart control home high pressure washer: Was £742.53, now £431.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DMAFE_0ab7Vnx800

In our guide to the best pressure washers , this Kärcher K 7 model, which has more than 40 per cent off, cleaned up well. According to our reviewer, “this hi-tech power washer, which launched in early 2021, does it all”. They’re right: it has a digital display next to the trigger and a wide range of settings. “Kärcher has always been one of our favourite brands for car-friendly power washers,” our reviewer noted, “but the K 7 takes it up a notch, and we loved how we could scroll through settings using either the trigger controls or the app”.

Buy now

Samsung 55NU8500 55in curved ultra HD smart 4K TV: Was £856.90, now £629, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zwxgP_0ab7Vnx800

Increasing the field of view and making for a more immersive experience, curved TVs are a great choice – and there’s currently 61 per cent off this Samsung device. Boasting a 4K display and smart technology, you’ll be able to stream all your favourites in high quality. What’s more, Samsung is a brand you can trust when it comes to 4K TVs since one of its models featured in our review of the best , with our writer praising the image quality for being “sharp and detailed”.

Buy now

SodaStream spirit sparkling water maker machine: Was £99.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31NUwE_0ab7Vnx800

“For an easy-to-use machine that has a compact design, and doesn’t cost a fortune, it’s got to be the SodaStream jet,” our reviewer says in our guide on SodaStreams . The appliance is easy to use – “simply put the reusable plastic bottle into the machine’s locking system and press down for sparkling water,” according to our reviewer – and you’ll be able to quench your thirst with homemade sparkling water in no time. Another pro of this sleek machine is that you won’t need to buy plastic water bottles filled with the beverage anymore.

Buy now

Shark upright vacuum cleaner NZ801UKTSB: Was £379.99, now £183.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QPBP0_0ab7Vnx800

Mrs Hinch would love to see this whopping discount on one of her favourite cleaning brands, Shark – and its popularity means we predict a sell-out. This upright model is in our guide to the best pet vacuum cleaners and our reviewer praised it for being a “versatile machine with some nifty pet-related tricks up its sleeve”, such as a soft roller that works in conjunction with the anti-hair-wrap brush to catch longer hairs. This system, along with the lift away feature, which allows the cylinder to disconnect from the body of the vacuum to give you more flexibility, worked well for our tester.

Buy now

Microsoft Surface pro 7 12.3in tablet: Was £1,169, now £749, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iKpEl_0ab7Vnx800

As tablets go, this high-end device from Microsoft is where it’s at. “The Surface range often offers comprehensive connectivity, and there are USB-A and USB-C sockets here,” The Independent ’s technology critic, David Phelan, said in his review of the best tablets . The 12.3in screen is bright and inviting, while the trademark kickstand helps with the Surface pro 7’s versatility, too.

Buy now

Philips lumea prestige IPL cordless hair removal device: Was £450, now £299.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f0AFr_0ab7Vnx800

Looking to avoid the laborious task of regularly shaving or waxing? Enter the Philips lumea. It’s one of our favourites here at IndyBest, featuring in our review of the best IPL hair removal device . With two treatment modes, it’s ideal for quickly treating larger areas such as legs, plus, it comes with a discrete on-the-go trimmer, which “makes it quick and easy to remove even the finest facial hairs”. As these devices are investments, it’s worth taking advantage of the whopping 40 per cent saving today.

Buy now

Jack Daniel’s gentleman jack tennessee whiskey: Was £36, now £19.98, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3msGKm_0ab7Vnx800

With 45 per cent off, this mellow whiskey tastes sweet. On the rocks, or served in with a splash of Coke, this elixir has notes of maple syrup and vanilla, making it a good all-round drink for every occasion. Cheers!

Buy now

Amazon Kindle paperwhite: Was £119.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uMY60_0ab7Vnx800

Calling all bookworms – there’s a huge saving to be had on this Kindle paperwhite. Taking the top spot in our review of the best ereaders , our writer said it’s the “Goldilocks ebook reader: a big step up from the entry-level Kindle, but nowhere near the price of the premium Oasis”. The “high-resolution screen” is extremely easy to read on, while “the design is elegant”. You’ll also benefit from free 4G, something our writer noted as being “especially handy if you want to buy a new title when you’re away from wifi, such as on the beach”.

Buy now

Lexar professional 256GB UHS-II SD card: Was £87.25, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YiIiO_0ab7Vnx800

Photography pros, are you stocking up on SD cards this Prime Day? The Lexar 1667x 256GB SD card currently has 43 per cent off its usual price. The UHS-II technology gives you a read transfer speed up to 250MB per second, making it incredibly fast for uploading to your PC. Still too expensive? SanDisk has a 128GB microSD card for £19.99 ( Amazon.co.uk ) and Samsung has a 512GB SD for £53.59 ( Amazon.co.uk ).

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on tech, home appliances and more, try the links below:

Read more on Amazon Prime Day 2021

Best Prime Day home appliance deals – There are huge savings across big-name brands such as Shark, Dyson, Nespresso and Philips right now

Best Prime Day tech deals – Whether it’s a new phone, tablet, laptop or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best deal here

Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals – Calling all gamers: there’s big discounts on the popular console and bundles

Best Prime Day fashion and clothing deals – With prices slashed on dresses, jeans and more, it’s time to get your re-entry outfit planned

Best Prime Day kids’ toys deals – Find discounts on toys, gadgets and board games for kids of all ages

Best Prime Day TV deals – Update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price with our featured deals

Best Prime Day gaming deals – Looking for a new console, or after a new controller or game? Here are the best deals for gamers

Best Prime Day fitness deals – From yoga mats to dumbbells, snap up these savings and upgrade your home workout

Best Prime Day laptop deals – Find big discounts on MacBooks, Microsoft Surface laptops and more

Best Prime Day Amazon device deals – Discover big savings on Amazon’s cutting-edge smart home tech

Best Prime Day Apple deals – With rarely seen savings on the brand’s products, it’s the perfect time to invest in new tech

Best Prime Day alcohol deals – All the boozy savings you need to know about on spirits, wine and beer

Best Amazon Prime Day deals – Read our IndyBest guide to all the best Prime Day 2021 deals

