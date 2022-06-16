ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Put Its Beloved Boho Rug On Sale Ahead of Prime Day & Expected Us Not To Notice—Shop It For 59% Off

By Bella Gerard and Maya Gandara
I can’t be the only one who has experienced the following: You’re shopping for a rug online, when boom! You fall head over heels with one in particular and go to add it to your cart. It’s then that you realize the price you were comfortable with is for the 3×5 size—and you need something way, way bigger. As you select your desired size and watch the price triple, you decide to move on and continue your search. Finding a good rug on sale is easier said than done! That’s why I need to bring the Artistic Weavers Odelia rug to your attention.

With everyone focused on summer cleaning and updating decor for the warmer months, Amazon decided to throw us a bone in the weeks leading up to Prime Day. I mean it, the sale on this rug is jaw-dropping. Right now, you can shop several sizes of the Bohemian style for up to 59 percent off—it ranges from 2×3 to 12×18. Depending on which one you shop, you could save a total of $450.

For me, home decor is the one thing it feels like I’m always buying; I love decorating my space and it never feels truly complete! That said, I don’t get caught up in knick-knacks and wall art until I’ve grounded my space with a good rug and furniture.

My personal rugs of choice are trendy, colorful and have a bit of boho flair—so of course, the Artistic Weavers Odelia Rug was right up my alley in every way imaginable.

I knew I could find a few good rugs online, but when I saw that the 7’10” x 10’3″ size of this rug was under $160 , I couldn’t add it to my cart fast enough. This baby normally retails for $375, which means you’re saving 58 percent if you buy it today.

Buy: Artistic Weavers Odelia Rug $158.89 (was $375)

I have honestly never seen a rug this cute and this big, for this cheap. But if you’re looking for something smaller, fear not! Almost all of the sizes it’s offered in are currently discounted, so stop what you’re doing, measure your room and order the one that works for you. The smallest size is down to just $13!

This rug does come in some other cute colorways, but it’s the Orange/Navy combo that comes with the biggest discount. If those colors freak you out, fear not! A vibrant patterned rug like this one actually works wonders at adding just a bit of fun to even a particularly neutral or minimalist space. Plus, it’s a life-saver if you want your floors to always look clean; the detailed pattern makes it so you can’t see specs of dirt, and your mess just kind of blends it. That’s why these boho rugs are my personal favorites—you know, in addition to the fact that they’re so pretty.

You and your space deserve a cool new rug, and with up to $450 in savings on the line, this limited-time deal is no joke! I’ll even come over and help you unroll it, promise.

