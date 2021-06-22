Jury selection begins in Hall County murder trial of Deputy Dixon

Assistant public defender Matt Cavedon and client Hector Garcia-Solis go through the process of jury selection Monday, June 21, 2021, for the murder trial concerning the death of Hall County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Nicolas Dixon. - photo by Scott Rogers

Prosecutors and defense attorneys began polling potential jurors Monday, June 21, to determine a jury in the Deputy Nicolas Blane Dixon murder trial.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Dixon, 28, was attempting July 7, 2019, to stop a stolen vehicle that was occupied by four people. The people in the car ran, and Dixon encountered Garcia-Solis on Highland Avenue in Gainesville, according to the GBI.

The GBI said gunfire was exchanged, and Dixon was fatally shot.

Court officials previously told The Times 600 people were summoned for the jury trial.

As of 3 p.m. Monday, they were asking questions of jurors numbered in the early 100s, having started at 1.

Court administrator Jason Stephenson said 206 potential jurors were either excluded or deferred before court began on Monday. He said these were either people legally allowed to be excused or people deferred after all parties in the case agreed.

Three of the four Gainesville men named in the indictment — Hector Garcia-Solis, 19, London Clements, 18, and Eric Velazquez, 19 — appeared in court Monday with their attorneys at separate tables. The fourth man, Brayan Cruz, 19, had his case severed May 27, according to court documents.

All four have been charged with malice murder among other counts in an August 2019 indictment.

The attorneys asked the potential jurors about their interactions or familiarity with law enforcement and prosecutors.

Superior Court Judge Jason Deal asked for potential jurors who have been questioned by the attorneys to return at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 22.

From left, Hector Garcia-Solis, London Clements, Brayan Omar Cruz and Eric Edgardo Velazquez.

Deputy Dixon trial

