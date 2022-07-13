ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best bib shorts, jerseys and cycling kit deals Amazon Prime Day 2022

By Stefan Abram
 2 days ago

Amazon Prime Day is here! We're busy scouting out the best deals on cycling clothing here so that you don't have to spend hours scrolling to get to the good stuff.

But it's not just Amazon that is rolling back the prices – plenty of other retailers have discounted bib short, jersey, cycling shoe, helmet and sunglasses lines as part of their summer sales – so don't limit yourself to just Amazon when hunting for a deal!

We'll be continually adding more deals, so keep checking back, as the discounts are only going to get better.

Amazon Prime Day now on: July 12-13

If you're interested in the complete range of cycling deals, spanning tech, components and all things bike related, you can check out our Amazon Prime Day cycling deals hub page here, which is the best place to find savings from across the web.

To help you find exactly what you're after, we've split the deals between US and UK – so for those on the east side of the Atlantic, just hop on down the page to all the UK deals .

Amazon Prime Day deals USA

Cycling shorts

Le Col Pro Cycling Bib Shorts: $165.00 $123.75 at Amazon
From the respected house of Le Col, these Pro cycling bibshorts have an Amazon Prime Day exclusive 25% off deal. Promising to be both breathable and lights weight, the shorts have been cut for a race fit, and contain an all-round pad insert, making these an easy to go pair of black cycling shorts that will get a lot of use. View Deal

dhb Classic Bib Shorts: $75.00 $37.50 at Wiggle
We saw the dhb Classic Bib Shorts a while ago and thought they were a great simple but effective pair of black shorts, perfect for long rides and great value and Wiggle has now knocked an impressive 50% off, making the price even better. View Deal

Gore Wear C5 Optiline Bib Shorts+: $120 $81.00 at Wiggle
The C5 bib shorts are Gore’s mid-range option, boasting breathable and fast wicking fabrics and a pressure relieving chamois – without the premium price tag of the more exclusive C7 shorts, which we were nevertheless really impressed by when we had them on review, awarding 4.5 out of five stars. View Deal

Assos EQUIPE RSR Cycling Bib Shorts Superléger S9: $300.00 $206 at Wiggle
Designed for super hot conditions, these Superléger S9 shorts are perfect for pulling on for the rest of the summer, and ideal for indoors training and racing in winter. There's several sizes still on offer with this not to be sniffed at 31% saving from Wiggle. View Deal

Assos Women's UMA GTV Bib Shorts C2: $270 $197.000 at Wiggle
Wiggle have knocked 27% off these much respected women's specific Assos UMA GTV shorts. Lightweight and with a UPF50+ protection, these are a ideal pair of shorts for summer. The pad has been designed for all day comfort, and thanks to a twin magnetic closure at the lower back, comfort breaks will be breeze. View Deal

Jerseys

GORE Wear C3 Short Sleeved Cycling Jersey

Men's: $80.00 from $61.20 at Amazon

Women's: $80.00 from $29.00 at Sigma Sports

The Gore C3 jersey is lightweight and designed for summer riding conditions. It's made from a fabric that's fast-wicking and highly breathable. There's a full-length zip, three pockets at the rear plus a zipped valuables pocket, and reflective detailing.

Gore Wear C5 Jersey

Men's: $100.00 from $69.96 at Amazon

The Gore C5 jersey has a stretchy form-fitting cut thanks to its lightweight fabric that's 92% polyester with 8% elastane. The light construction is perfect for warm-weather riding and it comes with a full zip, three rear pockets and a cool, contemporary graphic print.

Other kit

LE COL Unisex Pro Mesh Short Sleeve Base Layer: $75.00 $52.50 at Amazon
The unisex base layer from Le Col has been constructed in a sweat wicking, yet hydrophobic material, which retains anti-odour features, which should keep you smelling fresh all ride, as well as making it a long serving piece of kit. Another Amazon exclusive, so be quick if you want to grab this 30% saving. View Deal

GORE WEAR Men's C5 Thermo Cycling Bib Tights: $170.00 $126.30 at Amazon
It is a tad warm right now, but these C5 Thermo tights will be a good buy and bank for the winter months to keep you getting out on the bike in all weather. Constructed using GORE's own strategically placed Windstopper fabric and with a DWR (water resistance) protective layer, this Amazon Prime exclusive deal is a good one. View Deal

dhb sock: $8.00 $4.50 at Wiggle
These low profile socks are an ideal wardrobe staple for any gym / off bike activities, where sock height isn't the be all and end all. The Wiggle house brand will ensure these are a good value for money buy at full price, and now there's 43% off, they're all bare halfprice, making theme excellent bang for buck. View Deal

UK deals

Cycling shorts UK

Jerseys UK

GORE Wear C3 Short Sleeved Cycling Jersey

Men's: £69.99 from £41.99 at Amazon

Women's: £69.99 from £27.00 at Sigma Sports

The Gore C3 jersey is lightweight and designed for summer riding conditions. It's made from a fabric that's fast-wicking and highly breathable. There's a full-length zip, three pockets at the rear plus a zipped valuables pocket, and reflective detailing.

Gore Wear C5 Jersey

Men's: £89.99 from £54.92 at Amazon

The Gore C5 jersey has a stretchy form-fitting cut thanks to its lightweight fabric that's 92% polyester with 8% elastane. The light construction is perfect for warm-weather riding and it comes with a full zip, three rear pockets and a cool, contemporary graphic print.

Other kit UK

For all the best cycling deals on Amazon Prime Day check out Cycling Weekly's main deals page .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

