Frank Pepe's fresh tomato pizza returns for summer

By Leeanne Griffin
Connecticut Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a 13th consecutive year, Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana will bring back its summertime favorite: the fresh tomato pie. Starting June 26, the specialty seasonal pizza returns to all Pepe’s locations, featuring fresh native tomatoes, mozzarella, garlic, grated Pecorino Romano cheese, basil and imported olive oil. It’s available in small, medium and large sizes, priced at $15.75, $24.75 and $31.50. The pie will be on the menu through September.

