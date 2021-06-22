Canadian Olympic Trials: Joshua Liendo Adds 50 Free A Cut in Prelims

Reserve your space along the official race walk course to enjoy the race, cheer on athletes, and share your Olympic spirit. The course will weave through downtown Springfield, and fans can cheer on the competitors! The reservation comes with a Race Walk Kit, which includes noisemakers for the race, information about a Race Walk athlete, and material to make your sign to support that athlete. The kit has a $10-$12 deposit, which will be refunded when you show us your reservation at the event.