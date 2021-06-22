Cancel
Canadian Olympic Trials: Joshua Liendo Adds 50 Free A Cut in Prelims

By Matthew De George
SwimInfo
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoshua Liendo added another A cut to his haul at Canadian Olympic Trials, hitting the A standard exactly at 22.01 to take the top seed at prelims Monday morning. Liendo led the field to the wall with his time, which marked a cut of .28 off his previous best. Liendo also qualified to swim in Tokyo in the 100 butterfly this week at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, and he’ll likely swim on the men’s 400 free relay.

