Here's What's Happening in Jackson This Week | June 25-July 1, 2021

Are you looking for the best events and things to do in Jackson Michigan? Each week we curate our Jackson Michigan events calendar to help Jackson County get out and join in Jackson together!

Grab your family and friends and join us out in Jackson County Michigan this week for these fun events and activities!

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

Saturday, June 26

photo courtesy of Join in Jackson

June 26 @ 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Brothers Outdoor World 3055 Springport Rd, Jackson

Brother’s Outdoor World presents the 1st Annual Amateur Cornhole Tournament! Everyone is welcome to come and have a fun day playing cornhole. We’ll have food trucks, raffles, prizes and more! You must pre-register for this event by calling Carrie (517) 768-7400 or message us via Facebook. Registration closes 6/21. BYOBoard!

photo courtesy of Join in Jackson

June 26 @ 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Reality's Chance Rescue & Sanctuary 4519 E Berry Rd, Pleasant Lake

Reality’s Chance is hosting local artists/crafters and home businesses on June 26th…all in one place! Stop out and shop in our relaxing atmosphere surrounded by horses…shop with some truly amazing artists…you won’t be disappointed! Follow our Facebook page where we are highlighting our vendors daily. See you at the Barn!

photo courtesy of Join in Jackson

June 26 @ 11:00 am - 12:00 pm

Esham Family Farm 166 N Concord Rd, Albion

Our baby goat yoga classes are a way to create and share a fun filled memory with your family and friends. Our classes are an hour full of cuddling, smiles and yoga.

photo courtesy of Join in Jackson

June 26 @ 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Grand River Brewery 117 W. Louis Glick Hwy., Jackson

Come enjoy a fun filled day in Downtown Jackson for “Downtown Day”. Hours for event are 12-6. The day will be filled with all restaurants and retail stores open for your shopping and eating fix. Each retail location will be participating in a Sip and Shop as well as pop up Artisans and Vendors in addition to their own goodies in their stores.

In addition to all this fun there will be a retailer scavenger hunt for participating restaurants and retailers. In each location there will be a word to be found that will complete a phrase… Maps can be found at each retail location and a central location at the Chamber of Commerce at 134 West Michigan Ave.

When you have completed the phrase, you will be entered into a Basket drawing at the Grand River Brewery on June 26th at 6:30. Must be present to win. Drink specials will be featured at the Grand River Brewery. There will be 3 baskets to be raffled off. All the baskets will be comprised of merch from all the participating restaurants and retailers.

Hope to see you there for all the fun!

photo courtesy of Join in Jackson

June 26 @ 2:00 pm

GQT Jackson 10 1501 N Wisner St, Jackson

Come to Jackson 10 and live your life a quarter mile at a time and catch Fast And Furious 9!

Stop by to see our first ever car show where we will have:

chances to win a dinner/movie gift baskets

concession items for sale outside

a variety of cars and bikes for you to see (Future post to explain what you will need to do to bring your car or bike.)

Bring Your family and friends for fun filled day!

photo courtesy of Join in Jackson

June 26 @ 6:00 pm

Hurst Planetarium at Ella Sharp Museum 3225 Fourth St, Jackson

Apollo 15 astronauts got in trouble for selling what item they brought to the Moon? Think you know the answer? Grab your crew for an evening of Lunar trivia at the Hurst Planetarium! This one-of-a-kind trivia will take you along a new mission to the moon with a team of your choosing. Can you make it to the Moon and back with your brain?

Sign up online as a team (up to six players per team).

Sunday, June 27

June 27 @ 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Sandhill Crane Vineyards 4724 Walz Rd, Jackson

Apricot Lane Boutique will be popping-up at Sandhill Crane Vineyard from 1-3pm! Additionally, Amanda Boyers will be teaching a Slow Flow Yoga class from 11-12. It’s the perfect opportunity for you to spend time at one of Jackson’s finest wineries, get a peaceful workout in and do some shopping! Wine -Yoga -Shopping what’s not to love!!!!

Wednesday, June 30

photo courtesy of Join in Jackson

June 30 @ 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Ella Sharp Museum 3225 Fourth St, Jackson

Join us for an up-close and personal encounter with a bird each week! Ella Sharp Museum and Michigan Avian Experience present birds native to our region.