Top Analyst Reports for AT&T, Walmart & Cisco

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $2,106,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,797.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.