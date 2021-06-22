Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Spielberg’s Amblin inks multiyear feature film deal with Netflix

By Devin Coldewey
TechCrunch
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe deal was announced in a press release with few details except glowing quotes from Amblin and Netflix executives. All that is certain is that Amblin will produce “multiple new feature films per year” for Netflix. “From the minute Ted [Sarandos, Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer] and I started...

techcrunch.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feature Films#Netflix Co Ceo#Itv#Academy Award#Universal#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Netflix’s new edge-of-your-seat action thriller jumped to #1 on the charts

It can sometimes be difficult to predict which new releases on Netflix will have the biggest impact on the service’s top 10 list, but maybe we should’ve guessed that an action movie with Taken star Liam Neeson would take off. Shortly after hitting Netflix last Friday, The Ice Road shot straight up to the top of the charts and remains there as of Monday afternoon. If you want to know what exactly everyone is talking about at work, you might want to stream it this week. Today’s Top Deal Prime Day’s #1 smart home gadget is back on sale — plus, get a...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 12 New Movies/TV Shows Today

The Netflix library finds itself getting updated on an almost daily basis, and such is the way that the homepage is formatted online, on a mobile device or a television that it’s often easy to miss plenty of the new additions, given that the fabled algorithm tends to largely focus on either a particular subscriber’s own watch history, or the most high profile titles on the platform.
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

The Best TV Shows and Movies to Watch in July on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and Amazon Prime

I remember a time when summer was such a bad season for TV that when the temperatures started rising, we'd all just roll our television sets down a hill and *gasp* spend time with our families rather than endure another network reality show cobbled together because two TV execs standing at urinals made a bet about who could get the worst show on air. But those days are long gone, and now the year is just a blur of non-stop quality television with year-round hits.
TV ShowsPosted by
BGR.com

This mind-bending thriller on Netflix just rocketed to #1 on the charts

One of the most-watched shows on Netflix right is not a “Netflix” show at all. It’s actually Manifest, a just-canceled NBC drama series about passengers on a turbulent plane flight who end up landing years after their plane took off — only to find that the world has seemed to fast-forward, presuming them all dead and gone for years. It’s a trippy, mind-bending premise for a show that also represents the kind of creative risk that the legacy networks such as NBC don’t experiment with often enough. And right on cue, following Netflix now streaming two of the show’s three seasons,...
Indianapolis, INWTHR

Consumer Catch-up: Spielberg signs Nexflix deal

INDIANAPOLIS — NOTE: The attached video is from a previous report. Here's today's Consumer Catch-up. The country's eviction moratorium is being extended by another month. This is expected to be the last extension. The CDC issued a statement saying keeping people in their homes is a key step in helping...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Channing Tatum in Netflix’s ‘America: The Motion Picture’: Film Review

Among its many annoyances, the streaming revolution has at least expanded accessibility to work in formats that wouldn’t have been commercially viable a decade ago. Plenty of “limited series” are just very long movies chopped into episodes; at the other end of the spectrum are longform music video/artfilm hybrids and featurettes, like Almodóvar’s The Human Voice, that fit neither a theatrical nor broadcast-TV business model.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Terrible Horror Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

On the big screen at least, horror can always typically be relied on to post a strong opening weekend. It doesn’t matter in the slightest what the critics say, audiences are never going to grow tired of that visceral thrill that comes with being scared out of your seat, which is why so many widely-panned titles often pull in big numbers before fading from memory in no time at all.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

A.I. is Spielberg’s scariest film

Director Steven Spielberg has made some of the best horror movies of all time. Jaws, Jurassic Park, Poltergeist, classics that infuse Spielbergian whimsy with bone-chilling terror. As scary as I find those films, none of them inspire the sort of deep-seated dread, sense of overwhelming hopelessness, or sheer distress that 2001’s A.I.: Artificial Intelligence does.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Liam Neeson in Netflix’s ‘The Ice Road’: Film Review

A scowling Liam Neeson looks particularly unhappy on the poster for the The Ice Road, and who can blame him? The actor, who recently turned 69, is working harder than ever for his money, in this case enduring subfreezing temperatures and even a dip into icy waters for director-screenwriter Jonathan Hensleigh’s thriller premiering on Netflix. Yes, Neeson has found a very successful niche as a rugged and distinctly mature action star, but at this point it’s easy to imagine that he’d much prefer a wider range of roles.
ComicsComicBook

Castlevania's Powerhouse Animation Signs First-Look Deal with Netflix

Netflix has not shied away from its pledge to create the best original content for streaming, and quite a few of its hits have come from a single studio. Now, it seems Netflix has signed a pact with Powerhouse Animation to keep a sharp edge on all things animated. According to a new Deadline report, the companies have signed a first-look deal that will expand Netflix's catalog with the studio.
BusinessTVOvermind

Amblin Entertainment is Now Part of the Netflix Family

It’s amazing how people change their minds now and then since not long ago, famed director Steven Spielberg tried to make a case as to why Netflix movies shouldn’t be considered for the Academy Awards, and now Amblin Entertainment, his own company, has signed a deal with Netflix to produce several movies a year. It does sound as though Spielberg will still be working with Universal, which means he’ll be working with both companies as his influence will likely be felt even more than before. This will mean that Netflix has access to even more content than it already had, which is to say that it’s going to remain on top of the streaming game at this time since while the other networks continue to do their own thing, Netflix has been pushing forward in such a decisive way that trying to top it has become even harder throughout the years. Some might have thought that Amazon or Disney+ would have done this at some point, but even as new streaming sites emerge, those that have been in the game for a while have found new and exciting ways to up their site’s content and availability, creating even more interest in their brand as they’ve pushed forward. This is what Spielberg had to say via MovieWeb:
MoviesHouston Chronicle

Dev Hynes Song Featured in Trailer for Netflix's 'Beckett'

An American tourist in Greece finds himself the target of a manhunt in Beckett, a new thriller film from Netflix and director Ferdinando Cito Filomarino that released its first trailer on Thursday. The film premieres on August 13th only on the streaming platform. John David Washington stars as the tourist,...
Fort Smith, ARthv11.com

U.S. Marshal Bass Reeves featured in new Netflix film

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The new Netflix drama/western movie "The Harder They Fall" will feature a familiar face for Fort Smith residents. British actor Delroy Lindo plays U.S. Marshal Bass Reeves in the film. A synopsis of the plot reads, "When an outlaw discovers his enemy is being released from...
MoviesPosted by
Wide Open Country

'The Harder They Fall': New Western Coming to Netflix Features a Famous Black Cast

The first trailer for The Harder They Fall has dropped, and the fandom has already begun. What's being heralded as a "new school Western" flexes a star-studded cast of Black actors: Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, R.J. Cyler, Damon Wayans Jr., Regina King, and Idris Elba. The film, due out later this year, will mark Jeymes Samuel's directorial debut.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix: Adapting ‘Redwall’ Fantasy Novels to Series and Feature Films

The transmission platform Netflix is adapting’Redwall‘fantasy novels for children, into a movie and a television series. The announcement comes as the streamer signed a new rights agreement with publisher Penguin Random House Children’s. Written by British writer Brian Jacques and published between 1986 and 2011, the novels have sold 30...

Comments / 0

Community Policy