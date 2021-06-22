Cancel
Maine State

Maine police chief apologizes after handcuffed suspect escapes, leads officers in chase

CNN
CNN
 17 days ago
WISCASSET, Maine — The police chief of the Wiscasset Police Department issued an apology after a handcuffed suspect escaped during a weekend traffic stop.

Chief Larry Hesseltine said he pulled over a man Sunday on Route 1 who was driving erratically.

“I pulled him out of the cruiser and, at the same time, I was talking to another officer on the phone. So I was doing a couple things at once, took my eye off him for a second and he took that opportunity to bolt," Hesseltine said, recounting the incident in an interview with News 8.

Police said the driver was traveling south at a high rate of speed in the breakdown lane and nearly caused a head-on crash.

Hesseltine said after pulling the driver over, he handcuffed him in the front instead of behind the back and placed him in his cruiser.

Hesseltine said he chose to place handcuffs on the suspect in the front because he had done it in the past for other alcohol-related offenses.

“Treat them how you’d want another officer to treat one of your family members if they were arrested. In over 30 years it hasn’t come back to bite me but it did yesterday," Hesseltine said.

Hesseltine said the driver tried to hide contraband between the seats of the cruiser. He said he removed the driver from the cruiser to get the items from the back seat when the driver ran to his car and took off.

“Even when I realized he wasn’t standing there anymore, I was looking for him running on foot. It took a few seconds to realize the vehicle was gone," Hesseltine added.

Police said Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies spotted the car in nearby Dresden. Deputies began chasing the driver, but discontinued the chase when speeds hit 100 mph.

The driver then was involved in a short chase with police in Richmond before the officer lost him. A few minutes later, that car was found down an embankment but the driver had run away.

Police said officers from Richmond, Topsham and deputies from the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office arrested the driver a short time later behind a home in Richmond.

The driver, identified as Vlad Palli, 23, of Richmond, faces numerous charges, including operating under the influence, operating without a license, eluding officers and violating conditions of release from a previous arrest on drug charges.

Hesseltine apologized Monday for Palli’s escape in a Facebook post on the department’s page.

“This happened plain and simple because I did not follow my training and handcuff the suspect behind his back. Doing so would have eliminated the chance of escape,” Hesseltine said.

