EMarketer has revealed in its latest forecast that social commerce sales in the US are picking up. According to the press release, in 2021, US social commerce sales will rise by 35.8% to USD 36.62 billion. That’s only a slight deceleration in growth from social commerce’s blowout 2020, when sales surged by 38.9%, thanks mainly to the pandemic-driven boom in ecommerce and increased social media consumption. However, despite strong growth, the US’s social commerce market will be about one-tenth the size of China’s – USD 351.65 billion in 2021.