The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals: Leggings, Activewear, Jeans and Shorts

Prime Day is just a whole rush of excitement for two straight days; we can barely think straight. Amazon sells just about everything you can think of, so it’s extremely easy to become distracted by this, and that — and oh, this too! Where were we?

Anyway, that’s why we wanted to pick just a few categories at a time, showing you the very best deals so you don’t miss out on the things you truly want and need. Here, we’ll be concentrating on leggings, activewear, jeans and shorts!

Activewear

1. Best Biker Shorts: An Amazon No. 1 best seller (and currently 83% off) these high-waisted biker shorts are a must-add-to-cart for Prime Day!

2. Best Medium-Impact Sports Bra: You’ll need other activewear to go with your leggings, right? This Under Armour sports bra delivers compression and a cute keyhole back!

3. Best Top for Casual Workouts: This long-sleeve Adidas top can be worn any day, but it’s also a good pick for light bike rides or maybe morning walks or jogs!

4. Best Supportive Socks: Do not underestimate the power of buying specific socks for working out! These Under Armour socks actually have embedded arch support and anti-odor technology!

5. Best Skirt for Tennis, Golf or Lacrosse: Whether you play casually or on a competitive team, some sports require athletic skirts or skorts, and we love this bestselling BALEAF option!

6. Best Athletic Joggers: Many pairs of joggers are better for lounging than actually working out, but this pocketed BALEAF pair works for both and even has sun-protective fabric!

Leggings

7. Best for an Athleisure Look: These cotton Adidas leggings are soft and sporty, but they’re so comfy for casual wear!

8. Best for Yoga: These high-rise Energy Zone leggings are wonderfully stretchy and we love that they’re cropped, especially for summer!

9. Best for Everyday Wear: Love the skinny jean look but not the skinny jean feel? Try these Levi’s Shaping Leggings!

10. Best for Sweaty Summer Workouts: These Under Armour leggings are moisture-wicking and dry quickly, so you can stick with your favorite leggings even when the temperatures start to rise!

11. Best Versatile Leggings: You could wear these Amazon Essentials leggings for all sorts of workouts, or maybe for a trip to the movie theater!

Jeans

12. Best Skinny Jeans: When it’s time to put the activewear away, the denim comes out to play. For a timeless skinny style, check out these Levi’s 501 jeans!

13. Best Straight Leg Jeans: We feel so lucky to have numerous pairs of Levi’s on sale for Prime Day. These Premium Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans are an everyday essential!

14. Best Plus-Size Jeans: We’re obsessed with the Deep Dark Wash of these Silver Jeans Co. jeans and their power stretch denim!

15. Best Shaping Jeans: These number one bestselling Levi’s jeans actually have a tummy-shaping panel hidden inside!

16. Best Bootcut Jeans: Bootcut jeans are back and better than ever thanks to pairs like these Levi’s Classics!

17. Best Boyfriend Jeans: One more pair of Levi’s to send you off with — these slim boyfriend jeans are so effortlessly cool!

Shorts

18. Best Denim Shorts: These mid-rise Silver Jeans Co. shorts are wildly popular with Amazon shoppers thanks to their cool distressed details and slouchy fit!

19. Best Lightweight Shorts: These Goodthreads paper bag shorts are made of a linen and cotton blend to keep things cool and airy all summer long!

20. Best Chino Shorts: Dress them up, dress them down — whatever you do, just nab these Lee shorts on sale!

21. Best Bermuda Shorts: If you prefer a little length and a little more fun, these tie-dye Goodthreads shorts are an easy pick!

