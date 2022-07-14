Amazon Prime Day iPad deals 2022: all the best sales still live

Official Prime Day iPad deals may now be over, but we're still seeing some record low prices across the full range right now. What's more, you don't even need to be a Prime member to take advantage of these offers with savings now open to all. We've spent the last two days cramming as many offers as we can find into this page, and we're still seeing many of our favorite prices on the shelves right now.

There's money to be saved on the Air, Mini, Pro, and entry level 10.2-inch model in the Prime Day iPad deals below. So whatever you're after you'll probably find a discount to take advantage of. We've also got a little more in-depth info past all the bargains at the bottom to help you pick the model that's right for you if you're not sure what to get.

Below, we're listed all the best Prime Day iPad deals still live today.

The best Prime Day iPad deals still live

The best Prime Day iPad deals in the US

10.2-inch iPad | 64GB | $329 $309 at Amazon

Save $20 - We were seeing a record low $299 sales price on the 10.2-inch iPad in previous Prime Day deals, but that cost has now flown off the shelves. We don't tend to see this model sticking around on sale for too long, so we would recommend moving in before this price goes up any further.

2022 iPad Air | 64GB | $599 $569 at Amazon

Save $30 - Although we've seen the latest 64GB iPad Air $10 cheaper in the past, you're still saving a full $20 more than the previous cheapest price of the year. This model has sold at the $579 mark until recently, so we think this deal is worth highlighting.

10.2-inch iPad | 256GB | $479 $429 at Amazon

Save $50 - This is a return to the historic lowest price on the 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad 256GB that we originally saw back in April 2022. This is a great price on an iPad with a huge amount of storage.

iPad Pro 11-inch | 128GB | $799.99 $699 at Amazon

Save $100 - The 11-inch iPad Pro is back down to a rarely spotted record low price at Amazon. That's a stunning $100 discount on the cheapest M1 Pro model available, making this one of the best value offers on the shelves right now.

iPad Pro 11-inch | 256GB | $899 $849 at Amazon

Save $50 - This is the second lowest price we've seen on the 2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro 256GB which is an outstanding rate for the high-end Pro model from last year.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch | 128GB | $1,100 $999.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - This is one of the best prices we've come across on the 2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro having only been bettered by this rate once in the past. Coming in at just under a thousand dollars, this is a great opportunity to get a big and powerful iPad ahead of Prime Day.

iPad Mini | 64GB | $499 $409 at Amazon

Save $90 - The latest generation iPad Mini is just $10 more than its lowest ever ahead of official Prime Day iPad deals today. That means you're saving $90 on the small but mighty device, and grabbing it for one of its best prices this year.

The best Prime Day iPad deals in the UK

10.2-inch iPad | 64GB | £319 £299 at Amazon

Save £20 - The entry level iPad hasn't seen too many discounts over in the UK, so this record low price is all the more impressive. We've seen that £319 RRP holding firm since release, only buckling in the last couple of months, but prices have never been this good.

iPad Pro 11-inch | 128GB | £749 £699 at Amazon

Save £50 - This is the second cheapest price that we've ever seen on the 2021 Apple iPad Pro 128GB. This model has recently sold for £735, so you're getting an additional £36 off here with this rate.

iPad Mini | 64GB | £479 £459 at Amazon

Save £20 - Simply put, this is the cheapest rate that we've ever seen on the 2021 Apple iPad mini 64GB, beating the previous historic lowest ever rate by a full £6. This is a great opportunity to get a pocket-sized iPad for less.

FAQs

Do you need Prime for Amazon Prime Day iPad deals?

The short answer is yes, you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of this year's offers. However, there's a longer answer in here as well.

If you're not planning on picking up a new subscription for the sale, it's worth noting that other retailers often try to compete with the global online giant, launching their own sales over the same two day period. That means you'll find many of the best Prime Day iPad deals price matched at a range of other sites. In the US, we'd recommend keeping an eye on Walmart, Best Buy, and Target, and in the UK we expect Currys, Very, and Argos to get involved as well.

Of course, you can always keep things simple and shop in one place without paying for the necessary Prime membership. Amazon often offers Prime free trials around its sales as a way to encourage more shoppers, so time it right and you could be browsing the virtual aisles without having a paid subscription.

Which iPad should you buy on Amazon Prime Day?

Thankfully, the current iPad lineup is easy to navigate in terms of who each model is aimed at. Apple's luxury tablets span from $300 to well over $1,500 in some cases, but not everyone is going to need the power of those premium Pro models. Whether you're hunting through this year's Prime Day iPad deals for work, streaming, or study, we're showing you exactly which models you should be looking for in this year's sales just below

Which iPad should you buy on Prime Day? Web browsing, streaming, light gaming iPad 10.2-inch Note-taking / study, heavier gameplay iPad Air Web browsing, streaming, and gaming on the move iPad Mini Demanding apps, content creation, multi-tasking iPad Pro

iPad Air

(Image credit: Apple)

US Prediction: $599 $549

$599 UK Prediction: £569 £549 - £559

The 2022 iPad Air 5th generation launched in March, and since then it's already seen some cash falling away from its $599 / £569 MSRP. In fact, a brand new record low $549 price has only just been spotted at Amazon, which certainly bodes well for some similar iPad Air deals come the summer. Still, this is a fresh release - and will be considered as such even in June or July. That means we wouldn't expect to see any further discounts on this record low come official Prime Day iPad deals this year.

Things aren't quite as exciting in the UK. We don't often see discounts on newer releases across the pond like those of the US, which means the latest iPad Air is still sitting at its regular £569 RRP - and has been since launch - at Amazon. However, we're still optimistic for a smaller saving of around £10 or £20 in this year's Prime Day iPad deals. That would place the new release inline with the previous generation's pricing trajectory.

We would also recommend keeping a sharp eye out for the older 2020 model if you're really looking to spend as little as possible. You're dropping the M1 processor under the hood, but still getting the same form factor. We've seen prices dropping as low as $399 at Walmart in recent months, and if this discount can return it's well worth investigating.

10.2-inch iPad

(Image credit: Apple)

US Predictions: $329.99 $279.99 - $299.99

$329.99 UK Predictions: £319 £299 - £309

The base level iPad is always the go-to for any a deal-hunter. With a relatively affordable price tag, and a jack of all trades nature, it's the perfect starter device for anyone who just needs to browse the web, stream some content, and play some lighter games. Bumping up to a 64GB base storage (the previous generation only offered 32GB), the 2021 model has been a little more stubborn to price drops than its ancestors.

So far, the cheapest we've ever seen this device was $299 ($30 off the $329) in the US. That discount was first spotted just weeks after the tablet's release and repeated over the holiday sales period. We haven't yet spotted such a return in 2022, though, which means realistically this is likely the position we'll find ourselves in come the summer. If we're thinking optimistically (and with that September refresh date looming), Amazon could stretch to a $279.99 price here to break some headlines.

Over in the UK, things aren't looking so hot. The 2021 10.2-inch iPad has been holding onto its £319 RRP at Amazon for its entire life, dropping a few pounds here and there. However, there is light on the horizon. We've recently started seeing a £309 sales price popping up for £10 off. If things continue in this trend, Amazon could well drop this entry level model even further, down to £299 if the wind is in the right direction.

iPad Mini 6

(Image credit: Future)

US Predictions: $499 $409

$499 UK Predictions: £479 £459

The iPad Mini 6 doesn't quite have the same urgency behind it as the 10.2-inch model. We don't see annual refreshes on this line and there's still some serious value packed into that price proposal. Still, in the US we've seen that $499 MSRP giving way to a $459 price fairly consistently - even holding out for much of March and April so far. However, recent discounts have seen this miniature tablet dropping down as low as $399 over the last few weeks, with many offers only jumping slightly back up to $409 afterwards. That means there's more wiggle room than first appears here, though any models with a sub-$400 price will likely be snapped up quickly.

We haven't seen the UK's record low £459 price on the iPad Mini 6 in some time, with the 64GB model holding onto a sales figure of between £465 and £475 for most of 2022 so far. That means we would expect to see that £20 discount over the £479 RRP return in the summer, though it would be slightly optimistic to expect anything more from this year's iPad Mini deals .

iPad Pro

(Image credit: Future)

US Prediction | 11-inch: $899 $749 - $799

$899 US Prediction | 12.9-inch: $1,199 $1,049-$1,099

$1,199 UK Prediction | 11-inch: £749 £699 - £719

£749 UK Prediction | 12.9-inch: £1,149 £1,049

The $899 11-inch iPad Pro has never formally dropped below $799 at Amazon, though coupons have often offered an additional $50 off that sales price. That means we're looking forward to some $749 price tags this year, potentially with an additional $50 lopped off that cost during particularly frenzied flash sales. We certainly wouldn't count on it, though, and that $749 cost itself will likely be the result of coupons flashing in and out during the sale itself. This is one to watch like a hawk when the time comes.

If you're after the larger model, we're expecting the biggest iPad Pro deals to sit in the higher storage tiers. These devices were the only ones to receive significant discounts during last year's November sales, so they're a sure bet. However, if you're looking to beat the $1,079 record low base price we saw last December, things are going to get tricky. As with the 11-inch model, we often see savings coming in the form of coupons that appear and disappear on the site during the sale itself. That means we're expecting to see a discount down to the (now fairly standard) $1,099.99 sales price, with an additional $50 off periodically.

The 11-inch iPad Pro has dropped as low as £699 in the UK before, in a particularly fleeting discount last November. However, other retailers have been picking this price up during flash sales before and since. That means we would recommend watching out for an additional £20 or so off the £719 sales price we're so used to seeing on this model. Meanwhile, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro price has been steadily falling over the course of 2022 so far. The base 128GB model has settled on a £1,099 sales price that could give way to £1,049 if stock is plentiful during the official Prime Day iPad deals.

What to expect from Amazon Prime Day iPad deals 2022

We often see Prime Day iPad deals varying in quality based on the model you're looking for. This year there's an even wider scope in the range than usual - we've got M1 devices sitting alongside budget 10.2-inch tablets, and models from 2020 still kicking around on the shelves as well. That's why we've split our predictions by model, so you can head straight to the tablet you're hunting for some insights into what to expect.

If you don't know which iPad you're on the lookout for, it's worth noting that prices and features generally fall along the budget to premium scale, with products placed in the following order:

Budget - iPad 10.2-inch

iPad 10.2-inch Mid-range - iPad Air

- iPad Air Upper mid-range - iPad Mini

- iPad Mini Premium - iPad Pro

What are the latest iPad models?

The iPad models you need to watch out for this Prime Day are the following:

10.2-inch iPad (9th generation, 2021)

iPad Mini (6th generation, 2021)

iPad Air (5th generation, 2022)

iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation, 2021)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation, 2021)

