Prime Day video game deals 2022 – all the best sales still live right now

The Prime Day video game deals may be over in an official sense, but don't worry - you can still save a tidy sum if you're quick. To help you get as much out of the remaining discounts as possible, we're on-hand to round up all the reductions you need to see.

Low prices on Elden Ring have probably been the highlight of the Prime Day video game deals so far, but there's a little bit of everything up for grabs across all genres and platforms. We've even seen a few new sales popping up right in the closing few few hours of Prime Day, so it's worth browsing the entire range in case you see something good.

Basically, don't waste what little time is left and check below for the best Prime Day video game deals across PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch, in the US and UK.

After more than just games, though? We're also keeping tabs on Prime Day gaming deals , including both Prime Day Xbox deals and Prime Day PS5 deals and plenty more.

The best Prime Day video game deals available now

Amazon Prime | 30-day free trial

If you want to access the best Prime Day video game deals, we'd recommend taking advantage of the free trial listed here. You can then cancel before the rolling monthly $12.99 / £7.99 fee kicks in.

Prime Day video game deals - USA

PlayStation

GTA V | $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - If you've not tried the PS5-enhanced version of the latest Grand Theft Auto yet, now your chance. It's currently enjoying a hefty 50% discount ahead of the full Prime Day video game deals.

Elden Ring (PS5) | $59.99 $49.94 at Amazon

Save $10 - PlayStation players are getting a mega deal on the latest From Software game; as part of the Prime Day video game deals, Elden Ring has tumbled down to its lowest price.



Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS5) | $59.99 $44.68 at Amazon

Save $15 - The latest Lego game has tumbled in price thanks to the Prime Day video game deals, and you can now get it at an all-new low. Because it's such a delightful experience in co-op or single player, we'd recommend taking advantage of that offer while it's still available.

Far Cry 6 (PS4) | $59.99 $14.99 at Amazon

Save $45 - Far Cry 6 is incredibly cheap at the moment. A $45 saving brings the final cost down to just $12.99 today, which is stunning value considering this title was still $25 last week. Remember, you'll get the free PS5 upgrade too.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5) | $59.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - Sure, that's a massive price cut. It's also just a few dollars off Guardians' lowest ever price. But what makes this Prime Day video game deal stand out is the fact that it's on one of the best games of last year. This is a surprisingly excellent action-adventure, so we'd highly recommend grabbing it while it's cheap.

Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS5) | $69.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - The Final Fantasy VII Remake also known as 'Intergrade') is half price at Amazon right now, bringing the older title down to just $30. We have seen the PS5 version going as cheap as this in the past, but sales generally hover at $40.

Life is Strange: True Colors (PS5) | $59.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - Life is Strange: True Colors is down to its lowest ever price right now, thanks to a $35 discount. We've previously only ever seen this instalment down to $28 during a very brief flash sale in the past - prices generally only settle at $30 during discounts.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human (PS5) | $59.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - You can save $25 on Dying Light 2 Stay Human at Amazon right now - that's a new record low price over the previous $40 sales cost. If you've been holding out for a discount on this 2022 release, now's the time to jump in.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (PS5) | $69.99 $54.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - This fantasy-flavored Borderlands spin-off has crashed down to its lowest ever price ahead of this year's Prime Day vide game deals, so now's the time to strike if you want a new shooter to get your teeth into.

Ghostwire Tokyo | $59.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Who doesn't like a new (ish) game going for half price soon after its release? This is a lowest ever price for the spooky PS5 adventure game so now's a great time to pick it up!

Xbox

Elden Ring (Xbox One/Series X) | $59.95 $45.69 at Amazon

Save $14 - So far as we can tell, this is Elden Ring's lowest ever price on the Xbox (it's a few dollars cheaper than the previous low). More importantly, you can play this version on either the Xbox One or Xbox Series X.



Forza Horizon 5 (Xbox One/Series X) | $59.99 $21.99 at Amazon

Save $38 - The new Forza Horizon is arguably one of the best games on Xbox right now, so seeing it take such a massive price cut in the Prime Day video game deals isn't an opportunity to miss. This is the cheapest it's ever been, too, and it can be used on either Xbox One or Xbox Series X.

Far Cry 6 | $59.99 $12.99 at Amazon

Save $47 - Far Cry 6 is an older release now, but this is still a particularly tempting price. At just $12.99, anyone even remotely curious about the latest instalment in the franchise will find excellent value here. This is $2 cheaper than the lowest price we'd ever seen before.



Dying Light 2 Stay Human (Xbox One/Series X) | $59.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - And there's another lowest-ever price for the Prime Day video game deals. Want a big-budget zombie shooter to keep you busy over summer? Here it is. At $20 less than normal, it's a bargain.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Xbox One/Series X) | $59.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - We were blown away by how good Guardians of the Galaxy was when it launched late last year, so seeing it tumble down to what is very nearly its lowest ever price in the Prime Day video game deals is the perfect opportunity to give it a try.

Life is Strange: True Colors (Xbox One/Series X) | $59.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - We've only ever seen Life is Strange: True Colors drop to $30 in previous sales, so this $24.99 cost is particularly tempting this week. If you waited before jumping into the latest Life is Strange instalment, now's the time to take the leap.

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Xbox/Xbox Series X) | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - The beloved flight-sim series returns to Xbox, and it lives up to the hype with a hyper-realistic take on flying. If you combine it with a flight stick, you'll be in for a properly immersive experience.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Xbox One/Series X) | $49.38 $44.99 at Amazon

Save 8% - While it's not as steep a discount as the one seen on other platforms, this reduction for the latest Lego game is still pretty good on the whole seeing as it's now that much more affordable.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (Xbox One/Series X) | $69.99 $54.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - As a fantasy-themed take on Borderlands, this game brings the frantic gunplay the series is known for and wraps the whole thing in a layer of quirky humor. Seeing as this is the lowest ever price for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, we'd recommend grabbing it sooner than later.

Minecraft Dungeons: Hero Edition | $29.99 $24.85 at Amazon

Save $5 - The ARPG-style Minecraft spin-off has proved to be a popular new take on the blocky phenomenon, and while this isn't the lowest price we've ever seen, it's a good deal when you consider it comes with all the extra content included in the Hero Pass.



Nintendo Switch

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga | $59.99 $43.50 at Amazon

Save $16 - Want the perfect couch co-op game? Lego always comes up trumps, and that's true of this new instalment as well. It's ideal as a light-hearted two-player adventure, so it hitting a new low price in the Prime Day video game deals is great news for Switch players.

Life is Strange: True Colors | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - This is a great price on the latest Life is Strange instalment on Nintendo Switch, dropping $20 from the $59.99 MSRP. We have seen this offer before, but such a discount has only been popping up since the start of the month.

Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing Double Pack | $39.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - The value was already pretty strong with this one seeing as you're getting two games in a single pack, but with an extra 25% knocked off the asking price, it becomes an early standout for the Prime Day video game deals.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond | $59.959 $46.48 at Amazon

Save $13.47 - This is pretty close to being the Pokemon remake's lowest ever price, so now's as good a time as any to grab it if you wanted to bask in some nostalgia or try this old-school game for the first time.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land | $59.99 $54.99 at Amazon

Save $5 - Sound the lowest-price-ever klaxon, we've got one. That's one cent off the cheapest this Kirby game has been, and despite not being a massive discount in the grand scheme of things, it's pretty unusual for a recent Nintendo game to drop in price so fast (they're notorious for holding their value).

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | $59.99 $49.94 at Amazon

Save $10 - Regardless of whether you've got a Switch or are considering getting one, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe needs to be on your shelf if it isn't already... it's one of the most popular games on the system for a reason, and at almost 20% less, you can't go wrong.

Mario Strikers: Battle League | $59.99 $52.95 at Amazon

Save $8 - Even though that's a very modest discount of 13%, it's still worth taking note of because Nintendo games are so notorious for holding their price. As with so many other offers here, this is Mario Strikers: Battle League's lowest price as well.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus | $59.99 $51.24 at Amazon

Save $8 - Missed the latest Pokemon game at the beginning of this year? Now's your chance to grab it for less. It's never been cheaper than this, and the price has only dropped to $59 in the past. That makes this a cracking Prime Day video game deal.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons | $59.99 $51.99 at Amazon

Save $8 - If you haven't tried this delightful game yet, you need to sort that out right now with this Prime Day video game deal. Although it's been cheaper in the past (it fell to $39.99 back in May), that's still not a bad price seeing as Nintendo games don't normally drop in price.

Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection | $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Learn the ways of the assassin without breaking the bank, and get arguably the best mini-collection in the series all together in one hit. The Ezio Collection brings together three of the best Assassin's Creed games and makes them handheld, giving you so much game for just $19.99. View Deal

Digital Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury + 12 months Nintendo Switch Online | $79.98 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Usually Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is around the $59.99 mark, so you're essentially getting a year of Switch Online for free with this particular Prime Day video game deal.

Prime Day video game deals - UK

PlayStation

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS5) | £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - This new Lego Star Wars game has never been cheaper, so if you're thinking of grabbing it, you won't get a better chance today.

The Quarry (PS5) | £64.99 £44.95 at Amazon

Save £20 - The new horror game from the folks behind Until Dawn and Man of Medan is already enjoying a £15 reduction, and that is a heck of a discount on such a recent game. And it's a lowest ever price too so you can have a clear conscience if you wanted to go early.

Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) | £69.99 £44.85 at Amazon

Save £25 - That's pretty good for such a new game on balance. And because it's one of the biggest titles on PlayStation this year, we'll never say no to being able to try it for less.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS5) | £44.99 £16.95 at Amazon

Save £28 - One of the best Star Wars games in years has been given a big reduction ahead of the Prime Day video game deals, and that's its second-lowest ever price, it's a steal for anyone looking for the dedicated PS5 version, or for anyone looking to jump in ahead of the sequel.

Gran Turismo 7 | £69.99 £56.99 at Amazon

Save £13 - Even though that's not GT 7's lowest ever price, this is still a solid discount on an excellent PlayStation exclusive. Who knows how long this price will last, but if you've been waiting to jump in front of the wheel of Gran Turismo, now is your chance.

Far Cry 6 (PS4) | £37 £24 at Amazon

Save £13 - This new instalment in the Far Cry franchise was one of 2021's standout games, and that makes its massive price cut in the Prime Day video game deals very good news for anyone who's still to try it.

WWE 2K22 | £64.99 £29.42 at Amazon

Save £35 - That's a pretty mega deal no matter how you slice it, particularly because it's the most recent WWE. For context, this is a 54% saving.

Far Cry 6 (PS5) | £39.99 £27.99 at Amazon

Save £14.71 - The latest Far Cry was one of 2021's most anticipated games, so seeing it so heavily reduced is awesome. You're also getting the limited edition here, so the value's even greater.

Elden Ring (PS4) | £59.75 £49.95 at Amazon

Save £9.55 - Despite not being as heavily reduced here as it is across the pond, you can still save a tidy amount on the latest From Software game if you move quickly. Hopefully we'll see the PS5 equivalent come down in price soon as well.



F1 22 (PS5) | £69.99 £57.54 at Amazon

Save £12 - Heads up everyone, we've got another big price drop on our hands with the latest F1 game. It's only just come out, so seeing it reduced in the Prime Day video game deals is much appreciated (paying £57 is better than almost £70, after all).

Gran Turismo 7 | £69.99 £56.99 at Amazon

Save £13 - Not its lowest ever price but this is a solid discount on a really recent PlayStation exclusive. Who knows how long this price will last, but if you've been waiting to jump in front of the wheel of Gran Turismo, now is your chance.

Xbox

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Xbox One/Series X) | £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - That's a ridiculous saving on one of the bigger games of 2022 so far, and we're surprised to see it drop so low in price already.

The Quarry (Xbox Series X) | £64.99 £42.99 at Amazon

Save £22 - This cinematic horror game gives you complete control over who lives and dies, so your story will be very different to that of other players. Better still, that's The Quarry's lowest ever price by around £5.

Halo Infinite (Xbox One/Series X) | £54.99 £14.99 at Amazon

Save £40 - Seeing as it's getting you the latest Halo for half price, we have no trouble at all recommending this Prime Day video game deal. That's just a few pence off its lowest ever price, too.

Forza Horizon 5 (Xbox One/Series X) | £54.99 £29.95 at Amazon

Save £25 - The latest Forza was something of a triumph, so racing fans should absolutely pick it up while it's going cheap in the Prime Day video game deals. Judging by numerous glowing reviews, they won't regret it.

F1 22 (Xbox Series X) | £69.99 £59.99 at Amazon

Save £10 - The Xbox version of this brand-new F1 game has also taken a tumble in price, so now's your chance to grab it for less.

Nintendo Switch

Switch Sports | £39.99 £29.69 at Amazon

Save £10 - This successor to the classic Wii Sports hasn't ever been cheaper, so now's your chance to grab it for less if you want to relive those glory days on your Switch or test your mettle in its six sports.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land | £49.99 £35.94 at Amazon

Save £14 - The newest Kirby adventure is barely a few months old, so it being cut by over £10 in price marks a good opportunity to pick it up if you'd been holding off - it's a lowest ever price too!

Pokemon Legends: Arceus | £49.99 £36.99 at Amazon

Save £13 - Got the itch to go on a grand adventure? This new Pokemon game has you covered with a wide open world to explore and many, many of the loveable critters to catch.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword | £49.99 £36.99 at Amazon

Save £13 - This remake of the Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword has taken a tumble in price thanks to the early Prime Day video game deals. That's a £13 saving that leaves us just £6 above a record low price.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | £49.99 £35.05 at Amazon

Save £13 - The latest Mario Kart is one of the most popular games on the Switch for a reason; it's awesome. A joy to play regardless of whether it's alone or with others via split-screen multiplayer, this is a must-have for your Switch console.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons | £49.99 £35.05 at Amazon

Save £14 - This was the game that got so many of us through lockdown, so we'd highly recommend it to anyone that didn't try it when it first came out. Seriously, it's an essential purchase for Switch.

Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu | £49.99 £36.99 at Amazon

Save £10 - This reworking of the original Pokemon Yellow Version is a delightful and accessible entry-point to the franchise no matter whether you've never played before or are returning for the first time in years.

Mario Strikers: Battle League | £49.99 £35.99 at Amazon

Save £14 - Despite having just come out, the new Mario Strikers game has already been hit with a big discount for the Prime Day video game deals. Unsurprisingly considering how long it's been on shelves, this is the game's lowest ever price.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | £59.99 £44.95 at Amazon

Save 25% - Nintendo games are notorious for holding their value, even ones that have been out for ages. Breath of the Wild is a case in point, so seeing it get discounted for the pre-Prime Day video game deals is no bad thing. If you've not played this one yet, you absolutely need to.

Prime Day video game deals - FAQ

Do I need a Prime membership for the Prime Day video game deals?

As you can probably guess from the name, you will indeed need a Prime membership to access most Prime Day video game deals. The best offers are normally hidden behind that paywall.

The competition always gets in on the action with savings of their own

That isn't to say you're sunk without a subscription though. Offers for non-members are available during the event, and the competition always gets in on the action with savings of their own. In other words, keep an eye on Best Buy, Walmart, and the rest for good reductions - they'll be cutting prices too.

When will Prime Day video game deals start?

The Prime Day video game deals of 2022 are just around the corner - they're set to land in mid July. In fact, so we've only got a couple of weeks left before the bargains begin appearing. As confirmed by the company itself , the sale takes place over July 12 to July 13.

However, don't think that means you won't see Prime Day video game deals before then. We wouldn't be surprised to find offers appearing in the week leading up to the event, so keep your eyes peeled for pre-Prime Day discounts.

We're also getting cool freebies

Even if the discounts are limited to July 12 / 13, it's still a surprising break from tradition. For the most part, Prime Day video game deals take place on a Monday and a Tuesday. At least we still have 48 hours to take advantage of the sales...

We're also getting cool freebies, too - check out Prime Gaming's free games . Besides the remastered Mass Effect Legendary collection, a few Star Wars games and racing favorites such as GRID Legends are included with the giveaway.

What to expect from Prime Day video game deals 2022

Here's hoping we get a discount for Elden Ring in this year's Amazon Prime Day video game deals (Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Prime Day doesn't tend to make headlines for its video game deals (the focus is often on Prime Day laptop deals instead), but that isn't to say you can't make a saving if you know where to look.

Older console games typically make up the bulk of the discounts. While fresh-off-the-press releases rarely get a discount, titles from the last year or so can be steeply reduced in honor of the day. That makes the Amazon sales event a good opportunity to catch up on anything you've missed from the last few months.

In other words, we're confident that the likes of Deathloop - one of 2021's tentpole launches - will receive weighty price cuts this July. Judging by Assassin's Creed Valhalla (which launched in a similar time-frame the year before and was reduced by more than 50% for 2021's Prime Day video game deals), a sizeable discount should be on its way.

We wouldn't be surprised if early 2022 heavy-hitters ( Elden Ring , Horizon Forbidden West , Gran Turismo 7 , Tiny Tina's Wonderlands , and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga ) got a price cut during Prime Day either. The same thing happened with April's Returnal last year, and it dropped by almost 30% overall. As such, it's plausible that we'll enjoy a similar reduction on equally new games this year.

It's possible that a major console drop will happen this July

What about Nintendo releases such as Kirby and the Forgotten Land or Pokemon Legends Arceus , then? It's plausible that they'll get a saving, but we wouldn't count on a significant one. That's because Nintendo rarely cuts the price of its games in the months after release (and even beyond that, to be honest), so a modest reduction is the best we can hope for.

Fortunately, accessories like the best gaming headsets are good contenders for a reduction. Razer in particular is excellent at slashing its prices, so be sure to keep an eye out if you want to upgrade your setup.

Should you expect a PS5 restock or an Xbox Series X restock as well? Maybe. Although we can't say for sure (both machines have been difficult to get hold of for more than a year now), it's possible that a major console drop will happen this July. For starters, the new Xbox is becoming easier to get hold of as time wears on. Additionally, it stays in stock for longer when it does appear. That gives us hope for a Prime Day bonanza.

PlayStation is less clear cut, but we wouldn't be surprised to see stock rear its head during the sale either. Amazon has expressed that its restocks will be reserved for Prime members in the past, and there's no better time to make good on that statement than the Prime Day video game deals.

Price predictions

Based on everything we've learned from last year's Amazon Prime Day video game deals, what will 2022 bring? We've put on our thinking caps to come up with some estimated prices based on a game's release date and the price cut of comparable titles from 2021.

Elden Ring - $69.99 $49.99

$69.99 $49.99 Horizon Forbidden West - $69.99 $49.99

$69.99 $49.99 Deathloop - $69.99 app. $20

$69.99 app. $20 Pokemon Legends Arceus - $59.99 $55-$50

$59.99 $55-$50 Gran Turismo 7 - $69.99 $49.99

$69.99 $49.99 Kirby and the Forgotten Land - $59.99 $55-$50

$59.99 $55-$50 Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $69.99 $49.99

$69.99 $49.99 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $69.99 $49.99

