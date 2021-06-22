Cancel
Defiance County, OH

Thunderstorm leads to damage in Defiance County

By Tim McDonough
Crescent-News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn early-morning thunderstorm that hit the area around 4 a.m. Monday, led to a tree falling on the home of Eric and Jessica West, 376 Koerber Drive in Defiance. According to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 9:22 p.m. on Sunday, a storm that came through the county led to downed power lines at Allen and Adams Ridge roads. According to the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office, a line of storms that stretched from Indiana into Michigan and Ohio in the early morning hours, may have spawned a tornado near Coldwater, Mich. Reports from area sheriffs revealed that there were scattered downed trees and power lines but no other damage to property.

www.crescent-news.com
