Texas Historical Commission awards preservation internship to PVAMU master’s student, research assistant
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (June 21, 2021) – When Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) graduate student Kennedy Wallace was in middle school, she already had her sights set on college. Although she was interested in a career in photography, a chance meeting with a historic preservation representative from the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) shifted her focus to a new world with new possibilities.www.pvamu.edu