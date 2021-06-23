Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Twins Senna and Lux’s Cutest Photos Together

Courtesy of Lauren Burnham/Instagram (2)

Built-in BFFs! Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s twins, Senna and Lux, have shared many sweet moments since their June 2021 arrival.

The Shades of Rose designer gave birth to the little ones via C-section. Her husband wrote via Instagram at the time: “@Luyendyktwins are here. Momma and babies are doing great, and everything went smoothly. Spending time cherishing these moments, thank you all for all the support.”

The Bachelor alums shared a birth vlog two days later, which went into detail about their baby girl’s respiratory issues. “Babies transition really quickly during the first 12 hours of life,” a nurse said in the YouTube video. “Some babies need it for a couple days. Just depends. When the doctor comes back over and if she’s still needing respiratory support for a few more hours, she might get a chest X-ray just to see a better picture of what’s going on.”

The Bachelor Nation members subsequently announced that while their baby boy was coming home with them, his twin sister wasn’t ready to leave the hospital yet.

“Little sis has to stay behind for now,” the Virginia native wrote via Instagram at the time. “I’ve never felt heartbreak like this. Pls say prayers for our girl.”

The fashion designer went on to write, “Looking forward to double the diapers, double the feedings, double the snuggles. Can’t wait to have you both home.”

When Senna did come home, Luyendyk Jr. called her the “best early Father’s Day” present. “Lauren surprised me this morning when she came home from the hospital with her,” the Netherlands native told his Instagram followers.

His wife commented on the social media upload: “Love our fam. Let’s also never forget the pterodactyl screams from [our eldest daughter], Alessi, in the background while we took this photo.”

The former ABC personalities’ toddler had the sweetest reaction to her younger siblings. When she met Lux, Alessi immediately held him and asked to show the infant his nursery.

“Already loves her brother so much,” Luyendyk Jr. captioned sibling shots via Instagram. “Thank you everyone for the kind words and for those that watched our vlog on YouTube. Emotional few days but Alessi meeting her little brother today was cuter than words could describe.”

