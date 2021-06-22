Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Australia to enjoy exports boost six times greater than UK from trade deal, experts say

By Rob Merrick
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 18 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F2NAf_0aaoECnF00

Australia will enjoy an exports boost six times greater than the UK from the controversial trade deal agreed between the two countries, experts say.

UK sales will grow by just 0.35 per cent from the agreement, the UK Trade Policy Observatory (UKTPO) forecasts – compared with a 2.2 per cent jump for Australia’s businesses.

Its analysis also predicts a puny output increase for the UK of 0.07 per cent, less than half the 0.16 per cent stimulus it predicts for Australia.

“These are very small numbers,” said Professor Michael Gasiorek, director of the observatory at the University of Sussex, adding: “We see a bigger positive effect for Australia than for the UK.”

The conclusions come after the government admitted the average household would be just £1.20 a year better off from the deal, which would boost GDP by only 0.02 per cent over 15 years.

Prof Gasiorek also warned that agricultural trade with the EU could slump by more than any increase with Australia – if relaxing rules on food standards triggers a clash with Brussels.

Announcing the deal last week, trade secretary Liz Truss repeatedly refused to guarantee that meat treated with antibiotics , or pesticides , will continue to be barred.

Australia uses 16 times more antibiotics for poultry farming than Britain, allowing farmers to crowd animals together to make meat cheaper, despite criticism of such conditions.

Ducking questions about antibiotics, Ms Truss accused critics of demanding “regulatory harmonisation” and saying only: “We are not lowering our food import standards as a result of this deal.”

But Prof Gasiorek warned: “Liberalising agriculture may set a precedent with regard to future agreements (for example with the US) and it remains to be seen quite what has been agreed with regard to food standards.

“Allowing the import of foodstuffs with different standards to those of the EU may well cause further difficulties for the operation of the Northern Ireland protocol.”

If it prevented an agreement with Brussels to ease Irish Sea checks, it could “reduce UK agricultural trade with the EU more than it increased it with Australia”, he said.

The UKTPO study, modelling the impact on trade in 148 industries and sectors, concludes that the economic boost is tiny because Australia is far away, its economy is small – and tariff levels are low to start with.

“Economically the deal remains a poor substitute for the trade lost with European markets due to Brexit ,” the professor added.

He also warned crucial details – on services, digital trade, public procurement or, rules of origin – remained to be sorted out, with the deal unlikely to be wrapped up until the autumn.

The deal has already alarmed farmers, because, contrary to pledges of 15 years’ protection, tariffs will be scrapped immediately on imported beef and lamb.

There is also anger that MPs will not – as The Independent revealed – be allowed to scrutinise the text until the autumn , when they fear it will be too late.

Meanwhile, the government announced that negotiations will begin with the 11-member Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), with a view to the UK joining.

Ministers insist the Australia deal is the first step to the greater prize of the CPTPP, which boasts half a billion people and a joint GDP of £9 trillion.

However, economists have cast similar doubt on the gains on offer, given the UK already has, or will have, separate trade deals with 7 of the 11 countries, including Japan, Canada and Singapore.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

171K+
Followers
88K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Trade Agreement#Uktpo#The University Of Sussex#Eu#Trans Pacific Partnership#Cptpp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brexit
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Singapore
Country
Australia
Related
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

Brexit divorce bill up to £5 billion higher than UK government expected, EU says

The Brexit "divorce bill" negotiated by Boris Johnson is up to £5 billion higher than the UK government expected, according to "definitive" EU calculations.The European Union's consolidated annual accounts puts the final figure owed by Britain at €47.5bn (£40.8bn) – significantly up on the UK's own estimates during talks.The bill covers the UK's share of EU debts over the last half a century of membership and includes costs such as pensions for EU officials and the bills for long-term infrastructure projects.During negotiations the UK government had estimated the cost would be between £35 and £39 billion – as much as...
EconomyUS News and World Report

UK Exports to EU Recover From Initial Post-Brexit Slump

LONDON (Reuters) -British goods exports to the European Union rose to their highest since October 2019 in May, official data showed on Friday, reversing a slump at the start of 2021 when Britain exited the bloc's single market and customs union. Britain's government is likely to view the data as...
Economykfgo.com

Post-Brexit UK still imports more from outside EU than bloc, but gap narrows

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain is still importing more goods from outside the European Union than from the bloc’s single market which it left in January, but the difference is narrowing, Britain’s statistics office said on Friday. Britain typically imported more than half of its goods from the EU until January this...
EconomyTelegraph

We should be getting a lot more from the EU for our £40bn

You could buy a mid-ranking FTSE company for that kind of money. Or build a string of new hospitals, 40 or 50 car factories, and order a couple of aircraft carriers with the change. Heck, you might even be able to pay Harry Kane’s transfer fee after he nets a...
EuropeTelegraph

Britain and Brussels clash over £40bn Brexit divorce bill

Britain and Brussels are back at loggerheads as a fresh row emerges over the size of the Brexit divorce bill. European Union accounts put the new net figure for the financial settlement as £40.8 billion, at least £1.8bn more than the highest UK estimate for the payments. Downing Street rejected...
EconomyUS News and World Report

EU Says UK Liable to Pay 47.5 Billion Euros to EU in Post-Brexit Settlement

(Reuters) -The European Union said that the United Kingdom is liable to pay 47.5 billion euros ($56.2 billion) to the EU as part of its post-Brexit financial settlement. The EU's consolidated budget report for 2020 said that the money is owed under a series of articles which both sides agreed to as part of the Brexit withdrawal agreement.
Drinksdrinks-insight-network.com

WSTA urges UK Government to end tariffs on US whiskeys

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know. The Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WSTA) has urged the UK government to remove tariffs on US whiskeyswhiskies. The EU has been levying 25% additional tariffs on bourbon and US whiskeys since...
ChinaPosted by
newschain

Australia trade deal to be drafted by year end, Truss says

The final trade deal with Australia will be fully drafted by the end of the year, International Trade Secretary Liz Truss has said. The deal was agreed in principle earlier this year and will see many tariffs removed between the UK and Australia. But the legal text is yet to...
Real EstatePosted by
Reuters

UK housing boom may derail post-Brexit trade dreams

LONDON (Reuters) - History suggests Britain’s house price surge could threaten hopes of post-Brexit export-powered growth, if finance minister Rishi Sunak uses the housing market to fuel the economy like his predecessors did. Stoked by his tax break on property purchases and a pandemic-driven rush for larger houses as more...
Industrypassengerterminaltoday.com

Heathrow banking on non-EU trade boost, but highlights need for government support

The UK’s Heathrow Airport has highlighted new research that suggests the UK could undergo an economic pivot post-Brexit, with non-EU trade potentially increasing by 20% over the next five years from nearly £473bn (US$653bn) in 2019 to £570bn (US$787bn) in 2025. According to the Centre for Economics & Business Research,...
EnvironmentWorld Economic Forum

When two global agendas collide: How the EU's climate change mechanism could fall afoul of international trade rules

On July 14, the European Commission will release details of its proposed ‘carbon border adjustment mechanism’ (CBAM). Under CBAM, importers will likely be required to buy emissions certificates to account for the carbon emissions embedded in certain carbon-intensive products. Brazil, South Africa, India, and China have already expressed “grave concern”...
ImmigrationPosted by
The Independent

Jacinda Ardern says she won’t risk UK Covid approach as NZ faces labour shortages

New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern has dismissed the idea of following the UK’s approach of easing restrictions and “living with” Covid-19. Earlier on Monday, Boris Johnson announced plans to scrap Covid restrictions in England by 19 July, but he warned that there could be a spike in cases soon after.“We must reconcile ourselves, sadly, to more deaths from Covid,” he said.However, Ms Ardern has refused to adopt the strategy of letting cases go up. “Different countries are taking different choices,” she said at a news conference on Tuesday. “The priority for me is: how do we continue to preserve...
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson warns of Jewish ‘exodus’ from Northern Ireland due to Brexit protocol he signed

Boris Johnson has warned of an “exodus” of Jewish people from Northern Ireland as a consequence of the protocol he agreed as part of his Brexit deal.Mr Johnson told MPs the government had been approached by representatives of the Jewish community in the province who raised fears over supplies of kosher food under post-Brexit trade rules which the PM negotiated and signed in 2019 and which began coming into effect in January.Giving evidence to the House of Commons Liaison Committee, Mr Johnson again attempted to blame disruption of food supplies on the European Union’s implementation of the new regulations.He...
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

EU's agriculture trade posts sharp increases in March 2021

EU exports decreased by 0.9% compared to the corresponding period in 2020, reaching €46.4 billion. EU imports attained €29.3 billion, 8.1% less than in the first quarter of 2020. However, the value for EU exports in March 2021 rose by 20% compared to the previous month. Similarly, EU imports increased in value by 24% in March compared to the previous month.

Comments / 0

Community Policy