From the Peloton Exercise Bike to Theragun Recovery Tools, These Are the Best Prime Day Fitness Deals of the Week

Clear some space in your home gym: Amazon’s second Prime Day is here this week, officially dubbed the Prime Early Access Sale . One of the site’s biggest online shopping event of the season — which runs Oct. 11 and 12 — comes at the perfect time, especially if you’re hoping to upgrade your current workout and fitness gear for fall and the winter ahead.

But you only have a short window to shop all the best Prime Day fitness deals right now, with a ton of great Prime Day deals on workout equipment you can order now, from Peloton's fitness bike to workout earbuds and more at a cheaper price than usual.

Whether you’re searching for apparel or fitness accessories, you have a huge selection of gear that you can currently shop via the online retailer, and Prime Day 2.0 is undoubtedly a great time to check in and hopefully score some fitness deals on new items for gym days or working out at home.

Amazon regularly has a ton of the best workout gear and fitness equipment in stock, from massage guns to the best treadmills and workout earbuds and yoga mats, just to name a few of all the categories you might find. But if you’ve been waiting for the perfect deal, it’s worth double-checking the site right now for the Prime Early Access Sale if you’re eager to stock up on new items for your next sweat session. (You may even find some other must-haves on your list in the process, too.)

Before checking out the deals that are worth it right now, it's a good idea to start your free Amazon Prime 30-day trial. With the trial, you'll be able to instantly log into the app to see all the best new discounts and deals, and even well after the main Prime Early Access Sale promotions are over.

We’ll continue to update this guide with even more of the best Prime Day and Prime Early Access Sale fitness and workout gear deals the next couple days.

What Are the Best Prime Day Fitness and Workout Gear Deals?

We’ve found the best Prime Early Access Sale fitness deals and discounts worth your cash this season.

Peloton Indoor Stationary Bike: $220 Off

If you’ve been thinking about investing in a Peloton, now’s your chance to get it at a steep discount. The Original Peloton Bike is on sale for $220 off its retail price for the Prime Early Access Sale. It’s one of the top stationary exercise machines in the game. The beloved fitness bike comes with a 22-inch HD touchscreen, a compact design that can fit in any home gym, Bluetooth connectivity, and delta-compatible pedals. With a separate Peloton All-Access membership ($44), you can take your cycling and indoor workouts to the next level — all without leaving the house.

Buy: Peloton Bike $1,445.00

More Great Fitness Bike Deals:

Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbell: 25% Off

We love using a kettlebell to get a full-body workout at home. But if you don’t have to space for a group of different kettlebells, pick up this all-in-one adjustable weight. Whether you’re doing an overhead shoulder press or swings, you can customize your weight from 8 to 40 pounds using just the turn of the dial on the top. You can save up to 25 percent on this top-rated Bowflex adjustable dumbbell with your Prime membership right now.

Buy: Bowflex Adjustable Kettlebell $149.00

More Great Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbell Deals:

Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbell: Take 22% Off

LuxFit Foam Roller: 76% Off

Take a massive 76 percent off this high-density foam roller, which helps relieve soreness and muscle tension before and after strenuous workouts. You’d normally pay over $75 for the roller, but with the Amazon discount, you can get it for as low as $16.50. Your muscles will thank you, and so will your wallet.

Buy: LuxFit Foam Roller $16.50

Gaiam Folding Travel Yoga Mat: 34% Off

If you’re planning to take your yoga practice on the road this season (or just want a mat that’s easier to haul to class), you can’t go wrong with this foldable pick from one of our favorite fitness brands Gaiam. It’s discount right now on Amazon, and you can get it for a solid 34 percent off today. Bonus: You can use it for bodyweight workouts and pilates alike.

Buy: Gaiam Yoga Mat $19.78

Renpho Heated Eye Massager: Save $77

With a 64 percent savings, this is one recovery tool you won’t want to miss. Sit back after work or your workouts and let this eye massager do its magic: Choose among five modes, from compression to vibrations and, of course, heat. At $77 off, you can get this massager for under $43 for the first time in months.

Buy Renpho Eye Massager $42.97

Fitness Reality Water Rowing Machine: $52.16 Off

Ready to take your low-impact cardio to the next stage this summer? This Fitness Reality machine has you covered. It’s rare to see a foldable water rowing machine at this steep of a discount, and it’s easily one of the best fitness deals around: With a normal retail price of $620, you can score the full-body workout equipment for over $50 off right now ahead of the second Prime Day.

Buy Fitness Reality Rowing Machine $567.84

More Great Rowing Machine Deals:

Yosuda Rowing Machine: $90 Off

Sunny Health & Fitness Rowing Machine: 40% Off

Normatec Pulse 2.0 Leg Recovery System: Save $200

Want to save $200 on post-workout recovery gear? This is the deal for you. This Normatec compression recovery system is a game-changer for post-run relief. Use it after or before your next training session, and it’s designed to help speed up your recovery — an important part of any fitness plan. Normally $899, this Amazon deal is a steal on one of the best fitness massage and recovery products in the game.

Buy: Normatec Pulse 2.0 System $699.00

Bowflex Home Gym: $299 Off

Normally at a retail price of $1,299, save hundreds right now on this complete home gym from Bowflex for Prime Day. It’s an all-in-one machine that offers up to 50 different moves. At the time of this writing, you can get the Bowflex system for up to $299 off.

Buy: Bowflex Home Gym $999.99

Apple AirPods Pro Earbuds (2nd Gen): Save $14

Apple’s earbuds rarely, if ever, go on sale, and for the Prime Early Access Sale, you can score a pair of the newest generation of AirPods Pro earbuds for about $14 off retail price for a limited time. With immersive spatial audio, active noise cancellation, and a long-lasting battery, they’re fit for home workouts and commutes alike.

Buy: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) $234.99

More Great Workout Earbuds Deals:

Amazon Halo Fitness Band: $30 Off

Your fitness and sleep tracker doesn’t have to break the bank. A minimal band, the Halo tracks things like your heart rate, how many steps you’ve taken, as well as takes a look at your sleep schedule so you can analyze your overall health and your activities. It’s available in three different tones and sizes, and you can even take it swimming. When you buy the Halo band, you’ll also get a free six-month Halo membership along with it, so you can check out new workouts, start meditating and more right from the app. Get the Halo for $30 off before the Prime Early Access Sale.

Buy: Amazon Halo $39.99

Infrared Sauna Blanket: $90 Off

One of our favorite sauna blankets for post-workout recovery, this infrared pick is one of the most portable options around thanks to a built-in handle. Plus, it’s at one of the lowest prices we’ve seen it so far this season, and you can score it at a $90 discount before the second Prime Day begins.

Buy: Reviiv Sauna Blanket $369.99

Champion Cotton Shorts: 40% Off

A 40 percent discount that gets you comfortable cotton shorts you can wear at the gym and at home? You still have time to get this can’t-miss deal before the weekend’s up.

Buy: Champion Shorts $12

Sunny Health & Fitness Treadmill: $220 Off

Save up to $220 on this foldable treadmill from Sunny Health & Fitness. It comes with cup holders, slip-resistant handlebars, and a 350-pound weight capacity.

Buy: Sunny Health & Fitness Treadmill $549.99

More Great Treadmill Deals:

Theragun Pro Massage Gun: Save $150

Now’s your chance to get a Theragun recovery device at a steep discount. If you’re looking for powerful muscle relief after a workout, look no further than one of our go-tos, the Theragun Pro, which is on sale for Prime Day 2.0 and $100 off its retail price on Amazon right now, along with a $50 coupon. It comes with several attachments for a full-body massage after grueling workouts, and it packs down into its own case when not in use.

Buy: Theragun Pro $499.00

More Great Massage Gun Deals:

Clmbr Connected Fitness Machine: 46% Off

Climb your way through trainer-led, full-body cardio workouts with one of the most innovative gym machines around, the Clmbr, now on sale ahead of the second Prime Day at a wild 46 percent discount.

Buy Clmbr Machine $1,499.99

Garmin Rugged Outdoor GPS Watch: 32% Off

If you’ve been eyeing Garmin gear for your workouts, now’s the time to get discounted military-grade smartwatch that includes GPS and fitness tracking, making it great for your next run, gym workout, or hike. It’s durable, rugged, and waterproof too. The deal saves you 31 percent on Amazon.

Buy: Garmin GPS Watch $169.99

Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II: $80 Off

Save yourself $80 with this Bose headphones deal on Amazon right now. If you’re a fan of wearing over-ear headphones when you’re at the gym, you need to upgrade to these Bose SoundLink headphones. Bose makes some of our favorite audio equipment, and the company’s headphones are among the best you can find online. These Bluetooth-connected cans feature comfortable ear cups fit for most workouts, including running, and can keep the music going for up to 15 hours before needing charged. Oh, and when you’re not working out, they’ll still make great headphones for when you’re at the office or on your commute.

Buy: Bose SoundLink Headphones $149.00

More Great Over-Ear Headphones Deals:

Sony Extra Bass Over-Ear Wireless Headphones: $52 Off

Fossil Smartwatch: 40% Off

This stylish smartwatch is up to 40 percent off retail price right now. Normally $249, you can score this Bluetooth watch for only $149 today to wear it during your workouts, commutes, and while you’re sleeping. It’s water-resistant and lets you control music, answer incoming phone calls, as well as look at sleep quality, your heart rate, and your steps.

Buy: Fossil Touchscreen Smartwatch $149.00

Asics Gel-Kayano 27 Running Shoes: 44% Off

Training for a race? Logging a couple miles around the block? You can’t go wrong with these comfortable road-running sneakers from Asics, which are about 31 percent off today.

Buy: Asics Running Shoes $160.00

Adidas Sport Tee: Save 60%

Save up to 60 percent on this Adidas T-shirt this week. Available in a huge variety of colors, it’s made with 100 percent cotton and offers a comfortable feel and fit, whether you need a tee for post-workout recovery or a casual yoga class.

Buy: Adidas T-Shirt $10.00

Amazon Basics Workout Shorts: 41% Off

Take up to 41 percent off these top-rated workout shorts from Amazon Basics this Prime Day. The best part? They come in a pack of two, so you can make sure you’re never without a pair that’s ready to go for your workouts or just another recovery day at home. Available in multiple colors and sizes.

Buy: Amazon Basics Shorts $22.70