Amtrak $75 billion proposal aims to connect Southeast cities

ATLANTA, GA — Amtrak proposed a massive $75 billion expansion over the next 15 years. This expansion would route new train lines to cities and towns from coast to coast.

The proposal is part of a recently unveiled “Amtrak Connect US” plan that aims to improve rail service around the capital of the Southeast, as with other metro areas, and establish the connectivity that Amtrak customers in the Northeast have today. High-growth cities from Texas to Tennessee and Florida will be prioritized.

“Major cities like Houston, Atlanta and Cincinnati have service that is simply inadequate, with trains that only stop once a day and often in the middle of the night,” Amtrak writes in their proposal.

Amtrak’s plan calls for the creation of a true regional hub in Atlanta with new train routes to Chattanooga, Nashville, Montgomery and Savannah, plus additional services to Charlotte and Birmingham.

“Atlanta residents were once able to travel to Savannah … multiple times a day by train, but that hasn’t been the case for many years,” as Amtrak’s plan summary notes. “One of the proposed new routes will give city residents access to the ocean once again, although you’ll have to rent a car or use rideshare services to reach the beach and Savannah Historic District from the Savannah Amtrak station.”

Only one route is currently in operation in Atlanta, stopping once a day at the Peachtree Station, where Midtown meets Buckhead. In contrast, cities along the sunbelt, such as Nashville, Phoenix and Las Vegas, have no Amtrak rail at all.

Amtrak’s $75-billion proposal would replace aging infrastructure, build new rail and stations and cover the cost of train cars by 2035.

