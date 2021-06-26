Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Amtrak $75 billion proposal aims to connect Southeast cities

Posted by 
LaShaun Williams
LaShaun Williams
 14 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hj23M_0aamucyd00
UrbanizeATL/Twitter

ATLANTA, GA — Amtrak proposed a massive $75 billion expansion over the next 15 years. This expansion would route new train lines to cities and towns from coast to coast.

The proposal is part of a recently unveiled “Amtrak Connect US” plan that aims to improve rail service around the capital of the Southeast, as with other metro areas, and establish the connectivity that Amtrak customers in the Northeast have today. High-growth cities from Texas to Tennessee and Florida will be prioritized.

“Major cities like Houston, Atlanta and Cincinnati have service that is simply inadequate, with trains that only stop once a day and often in the middle of the night,” Amtrak writes in their proposal.

Amtrak’s plan calls for the creation of a true regional hub in Atlanta with new train routes to Chattanooga, Nashville, Montgomery and Savannah, plus additional services to Charlotte and Birmingham.

“Atlanta residents were once able to travel to Savannah … multiple times a day by train, but that hasn’t been the case for many years,” as Amtrak’s plan summary notes. “One of the proposed new routes will give city residents access to the ocean once again, although you’ll have to rent a car or use rideshare services to reach the beach and Savannah Historic District from the Savannah Amtrak station.”

Only one route is currently in operation in Atlanta, stopping once a day at the Peachtree Station, where Midtown meets Buckhead. In contrast, cities along the sunbelt, such as Nashville, Phoenix and Las Vegas, have no Amtrak rail at all.

Amtrak’s $75-billion proposal would replace aging infrastructure, build new rail and stations and cover the cost of train cars by 2035.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
LaShaun Williams

LaShaun Williams

Atlanta, GA
164
Followers
147
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering everything cool and fun going on, and goin' out, in Hotlanta.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Atlanta, GA
Traffic
State
Tennessee State
City
Buckhead, GA
State
Florida State
City
Savannah, GA
City
Nashville, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak#Rail Service#Infrastructure#Twitter Atlanta#Ga#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Rail Transport
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
LaShaun Williams

Top 5 sushi restaurants to visit in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA — Eater Atlanta lists several must-visit Japanese restaurants for Atlanta's citizens and visitors who love to eat sushi. Atlanta's people love sushi, something the city's numerous skilled sushi chefs are well aware of. Fresh ingredients, serious knife skills and fish imported directly from Japan are what the people have come to expect. Nothing less will do.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
LaShaun Williams

National Night Out on August 3

ATLANTA, GA — Join the APD and the community in celebrating National Night Out on Tuesday, August 3. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that encourages police-community partnerships to the community and neighborhood camaraderie to make a safer and secure community and more caring places to live.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
LaShaun Williams

The Paralympic Games and the disability history in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA — Atlanta’s Paralympic Games represent many significant benchmarks for Paralympic and disability history. In the 1990s, the event originated as a veterans assistance program and had grown into a high-profile international sports competition. After years of advocacy and legislation, activism helped raise the range of events and bring momentum to disabled athletes to the Olympic spotlight.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
LaShaun Williams

5 hidden gems to visit in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA — Atlanta is known for its bustling and populated nature. As a busy city with friendly suburbs and neighborhoods, Atlanta has quality places that are hidden from the public eye. Discover Atlanta’s hidden gems as you explore Atlanta and experience Atlanta from a new perspective.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
LaShaun Williams

Atlanta BeltLine's weekly BeltLine Run Club meetups

Weekly BeltLine Run Clubbeltline.orgATLANTA, GA — The Atlanta BeltLine Run Club meetup will return this year. In collaboration with Atlanta Track Club and Atlanta BeltLine Partnership, the meetups will be hosted every Thursday. The location will change every week, rotating between the Eastside, Westside, Southside and Northeast Interim Trails.

Comments / 1

Community Policy