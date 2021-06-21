"Art in the Park" is Happening This Weekend at George Rogers' Park, June 26th and 27th

Woman in Hammock Artist work David Egnatz in booth D10

If you drive down State St./Hwy 43 this weekend, you'll notice a lot of activity at George Rogers' Park. That's because Lake Oswego Festival of the Arts is once again back with their annual art celebration of "Art in the Park" and we have all been waiting patiently for this to happen.

The annual Art in the Park is a two-day event, June 26 & 27 from 10AM - 6PM at George Rogers' Park.

This event is a Lake Oswego tradition, with over 100 professional artists who display their work, along with music to enjoy.

Last year, "Art in the Park" was canceled due to the pandemic, and the event was sorely missed.

This year, The Lake Oswego Festival of the Arts has resumed the tradition with a couple of changes. There will be no food or drink served this year, and the weekend is supposed to be hot weather, so make sure to bring a bottle of water with you.

The featured artist is Francisco Bautista, a fourth generation weaver. Bautista uses an artisinal foot pedal loom to weave his creations. Foot pedal looms are non-electric, using the artisan's feet to alternately lift and lower the thread.

There are over 16 different types of art medium on display by over 100 vendors. including jewelry, ceramics, glasswork, photography, woodworking, sculture, and decorative and wearable fiber art.

Map of Art in the Park event Lakewood Center website

A DJ will be there to provide music. There will be ADA accommodations, portable toilets, and an information booth. Only service dogs are allowed.

While you're at this art event, make sure to put your name in for the MAPP drawing basket. There are two baskets containing fine wine, snacks, home goods, and gift cards to local favorites, purchased by the event coordinators.

There is a $5 donation for admission to this event. Entrance is on State Street, and you must exit the event on Green Street.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.