Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Bernstein Upgrades Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) to Outperform

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

Bernstein analyst Bob Brackett upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) from Market Perform to Outperform with a price target of $202.00 (from $156.00). For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Pioneer Natural Resources click here. For more ratings news on Pioneer Natural Resources click here. Shares of Pioneer...

www.streetinsider.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pioneer Natural Resources#Pxd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksStreetInsider.com

BMO Capital Upgrades Bright Horizons (BFAM) to Outperform

BMO Capital analyst Jeffrey Silber upgraded Bright Horizons (NYSE: BFAM) from Market Perform to Outperform with a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Laurion Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1,771.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 521,185 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,333 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $37,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
MarketsBenzinga

Analyzing Occidental Petroleum's Unusual Options Activity

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) shares experienced unusual options activity on Tuesday. The stock price moved down to $30.84 following the option alert. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

RBC Capital Upgrades Oasis Petroleum (OAS) to Outperform

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold upgraded Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ: OAS) from Sector Perform to Outperform with a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Raised by Truist Securiti

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,320 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 58.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 120,598 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Critical Survey: GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) vs. Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) and Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership. Analyst Recommendations. This is a summary of current recommendations for...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Wolfe Research Upgrades Alaska Air (ALK) to Outperform

Wolfe Research analyst Hunter Keay upgraded Alaska Air (NYSE: ALK) from Peerperform to Outperform, PT $78.00. The analyst comments "Maybe investors are worried about LUV's competitive ambitions out west or maybe ALK's west coast orientation (slower re-opening, less Florida) has hurt. ALK's capex burden next year is no joke, at $1.5B, which will preclude FCF generation. But frankly we view that as a good thing because (1) they can afford it, (2) it drives real durable P&L benefit as they replace A320s, and (3) they aren't kicking the capex can, as many others have done and will do next year, too. ALK will be fine. Like DAL, our model changes drive our upgrade today as we use the same valuation framework to value the stock and derive our target price of $78: 10x P/E, 20x EV/FCF (normalized), and 7x EV/EBITDAR on 2024 estimates discounted back at 7.5%."
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,278 Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 386,445 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 10,764.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 386,445 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $12,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Upgrades Continental Resources (CLR) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Arun Jayaram upgraded Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $46.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Tops 80-Plus Relative Strength Rating Benchmark

Oil and gas companies have been in the news recently, after the cyberattack against Colonial Pipeline disrupted delivery of natural gas and oil products to much of the East Coast. And the price of a barrel of oil has soared this year as the economy opens up, putting some oil and gas companies in position to grow. One company that's on the rise is Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD). On Tuesday, the Relative Strength (RS) Rating for Pioneer Natural climbed to a new percentile, rising to 81, up from 78 the prior day.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Cowen Upgrades Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) to Outperform

Cowen analyst Oliver Chen upgraded Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE: SBH) from Market Perform to Outperform with a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Eog Resources Inc (EOG): Price Down $-2.04 (-2.38)% Over Past Day, Down $-1.34 (-1.58)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, EOG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.34 (-1.58%) from the hour prior. EOG has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100, 200 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $38.90 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 161.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,780,507 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098,550 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $38,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Diamondback Energy

On Tuesday, shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $93.1. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.05.

Comments / 0

Community Policy