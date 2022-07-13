Prime Day: The Lip Plumper in Jennifer Aniston’s ‘The Morning Show’ Routine Is on Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We plan on doing a lot of smiling this summer. That means we’re stocking up on some new lip products during Prime Day!

We’re definitely all about that glossy, soft and supple lip look right now. We want a plumping effect, but maybe without the extreme commitment — and the expensive cost. With fillers, you also run the risk of not liking the results or finding them too unnatural. That’s why we love a product like this gloss , which may plump lips both instantly and over time!

Get the Grande Cosmetics GrandeLIPS Hydration Lip Plumper, Gloss (originally $27) for just $19 at Amazon for Prime Day! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of article update, July 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

So, how do we know this plumping gloss is worth a Prime Day purchase? Obviously the deal is great, but we would’ve added it to our cart even at full price. Why? Because it was spotted as part of Jennifer Aniston ’s makeup routine for The Morning Show ! The actress shared a photo of her glam team, Chris McMillan and Angela Levin , posing in front of a batch of top-notch products they use on the star for filming the award-winning show on her Instagram back in January 2020. This gloss made the cut!

This gloss comes in five sheer colors, including clear, and has a high-shine finish. It’s infused with Volulip and hyaluronic acid for hydrating and plumping effects. Within three to five minutes of application, you may notice plumper lips, and if you apply twice per day for 30 days, you may start to notice your lips looking plumper even without any product on!

Get the Grande Cosmetics GrandeLIPS Hydration Lip Plumper, Gloss (originally $27) for just $19 at Amazon for Prime Day! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of article update, July 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

Another very cool thing about this product is its unique silicone applicator. This gloss was made to be worn over other lip products if you want, which is why we love that the applicator can very easily be wiped clean. It won’t be left permanently stained like typical cushions or brushes just because you want a little extra pigmentation!

When the brand ran a consumer study on 30 participants, 97% said their lips felt hydrated and looked plumper from using this cruelty-free product. Want to check out those results for yourself? Order today , before the price goes up again!

Get the Grande Cosmetics GrandeLIPS Hydration Lip Plumper, Gloss (originally $27) for just $19 at Amazon for Prime Day! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of article update, July 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more from Grande Cosmetics here and see more lip plumping products here ! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!