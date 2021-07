You want a PS5 and either you couldn’t get it after its launch last November, or you have a friend or acquaintance who wants to buy one and jump into the new generation of Sony consoles. We are sorry to say that there is no magic wand; the supply of the console is currently well below demand, both in Spain as in the rest of the world. However, there are a number of accounts, tools Y channels They can give us a hand to let us know at the minute, as soon as there is stock in a store again. That is what we are looking for with this article, give you a hand.