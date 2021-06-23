Cancel
Business

51job, Inc. (JOBS) Enters Pact for $5.7 Billion Going-Private Transaction

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 51job, Inc. (Nasdaq: JOBS), a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China, announced today that it has entered into a definitive Agreement and Plan of Merger with Garnet Faith Limited, an exempted company with limited liability incorporated under the law of the Cayman Islands, pursuant to which, and subject to the terms and conditions thereof, Merger Sub will merge with and into the Company with the Company being the surviving company, in a transaction implying an equity value of the Company of approximately US$5.7 billion in which the Company will be acquired by a consortium of investors.

