51job, Inc. (JOBS) Enters Pact for $5.7 Billion Going-Private Transaction
51job, Inc. (Nasdaq: JOBS), a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China, announced today that it has entered into a definitive Agreement and Plan of Merger with Garnet Faith Limited, an exempted company with limited liability incorporated under the law of the Cayman Islands, pursuant to which, and subject to the terms and conditions thereof, Merger Sub will merge with and into the Company with the Company being the surviving company, in a transaction implying an equity value of the Company of approximately US$5.7 billion in which the Company will be acquired by a consortium of investors.