Ohio State

5 Best Oysters Restaurants In Ohio

Aamir Kamal
 17 days ago

Bruce Chapman / Unsplash

Oysters are not only delicious but also very healthy. They enrich our bodies with essential minerals, organic compounds, and minerals. So if you are craving some oysters, these are the best restaurants you can pop in and have a delicious meal.

Blue Point Grille, Cleveland

Blue Point Grille is one of the most loved Seafood Restaurant in Ohio. It has won various awards like Top Work Places since 2014. As they say, if the staff is happy, service is excellent. They make sure one is comfortable and that the order is correct. They will also keep on checking whether you need something during your meal. The oysters are very delicious, and you can always enquire about Private Lunch or Brunch parties or restaurant buyouts.

It is located at 700 W St Clair Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113, United States, and offers dine-in, online ordering, and takeaway services every day. It is open Monday to Friday from 3 PM to 9 PM and closes at 10 PM on Friday. On Saturday it is open 5-10 PM while on Sunday from 4-9 PM. Happy hours are from 3-7 PM.

For further details, you may visit their official website, Blue Point Grille, call on (216) 875-7827.

Sweeney's Seafood Bar & Grill, Dayton

This is a gem of a restaurant that has mouthwatering oysters. It is not only comfortable but also inviting. The service is impeccable while the staff is very respectful and helpful. If you need more clarification, the owner will offer an impressive explanation that will leave you satisfied.

It is located at 28 W Franklin St, Dayton, OH 45459, United States. It offers dine-in and curbside pickup services from Tuesday to Sunday from 4 PM. However, its closing time varies, from Tuesday to Thursday; it closes at 9 PM, Friday and Saturday at 10 PM, and 8:30 PM on Sunday.

You may visit their official website, Sweeney's Seafood Bar & Grill, for further details or call on (937) 291-3474.

Bonefish Grill, Columbus

Bonefish Grill serves fresh oysters. It has great décor and a welcoming aura. It is a bustling restaurant that ensures they get all orders correct. If you are not sure what to have your oysters with, if you do not fancy some bang bang shrimp, you call to ask the staff for help. They are accommodating and ensures that they inform you of gluten-free options.

It is located at 1930 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240, United States. It offers dine-in, online ordering, curbside pickup, and delivery services every day from 4-9:30 PM and closes at 10 PM on Saturday and 9 PM on Sunday.

For further details, you may visit their official website, Bonefish Grill, call on (614) 436-0286.

Kingfish, Akron

Kingfish is a beautiful, welcoming restaurant serving fresh oysters that are to die for. The service is impressive while the food is prepared how you asked.

It is located at 115 Montrose W Ave, Akron, OH 44321, United States, and offers dine-in, online ordering, and takeaway services every day. It is open Monday to Saturday from 4-9 PM. However, on Friday and Saturday, it closes at 10 PM. On Sunday it is open 1-8 PM. Happy hours are from 4-6 PM.

For further details, you may visit their official website, Kingfish, or call on (330) 777-2005.

McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks, Cincinnati

This restaurant has very delicious oysters; its oyster soup is to die for. The service is fast, and the ambiance is very welcoming. Of course, you can always be sure to get a hot meal at McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks.

It is located at 21 E 5th St, Cincinnati, OH 45202, United States. It offers dine-in, online ordering, curbside pickup, and delivery services every day. It is open Monday to Thursday 3:30-9 PM, Friday and Saturday 11:30 AM- 10 PM, and Sunday 11:30 AM – 9 PM. Brunch is currently closed, while happy hours are from 3-7 PM.

For further details, you can call on (614)- 476- 3663 or visit their official website, McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks.

If you like this article, let us know in the comment section what is your favorite restaurant for eating Oysters in Ohio?

Cleveland, OH
