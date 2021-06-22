Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
IBWAA

Baseball At The Olympics: Who Really Cares?

Posted by 
IBWAA
IBWAA
 17 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OlpiL_0aadhpoQ00
Can baseball find its place at the upcoming Tokyo Summer Olympics?東京オリンピック･パラリンピック競技大会組織委員会

By AJ Mithen

Baseball has had a reasonably chequered Olympic career.

It finally graduated to ‘full’ Olympic sport status in Barcelona in 1992, after seven times at the games as a ‘demonstration’ sport. Being on the fully-fledged Olympic roster hasn’t guaranteed baseball a spot on the schedule, though. Baseball has been in and out of games as host cities choose sports they feel their local athletes have a chance to do well in and most times, that isn’t baseball.

Like Olympic basketball before 1992, baseball was an amateur-only tournament in 1992 and in Atlanta in 1996, but professional players have been permitted since Sydney in 2000. The only problem with that is, the majority of the world’s best professional baseball players are currently tied up in the major and minor leagues across the United States.

The scheduling of the Olympics - intended to cater to the northern hemisphere summer - means MLB or MiLB talent is absolutely not going to attend. MLB free agents Todd Frazier, David Robertson, and Edwin Jackson played in the USA’s qualifying series, and you’d expect they’ll be on the paper when Team USA Manager Mike Scioscia will announce his roster for the Tokyo Olympic Games on or after July 1, 2021. You can use the term ‘free agents’ loosely there because none of those three are likely to have a big-league club looking at them. They’ve played out distinguished careers in the bigs and are now looking for a cherry on top.

So if the best players from the Majors aren’t going to be in Japan, what value do you place on a medal at the games? Would a medal have a higher feeling than say, winning the WBSC World Baseball Classic, where all nations are represented rather than just the limited field of an Olympics?

The Tokyo Olympics will have just a six-team tournament, with the first-ranked Japanese hosts going against the recently qualified world number two USA, Israel, Mexico, reigning gold medalists Korea and a final qualifier from a play-in tournament starting this week and featuring the Dominican Republic, the Netherlands, and Venezuela. Japan has named a squad stacked with local talent from the Nippon Baseball League, which has gone into recess for three weeks to give the host nation the best chance to win gold.

The play-in tournament has had its troubles. Initially to be held in Taiwan, it was moved to Puebla, Mexico, which saw the world's fourth-ranked team, Chinese Taipei, and sixth-ranked Australia withdraw, citing issues with COVID-19 restrictions at home and in Japan.

Does having six nations competing really expose new people to the great game? Is a six-nation tournament really worth having at the Olympics in the first place? I’ll say yes because I see firsthand what it means here in Australia. With limited chances to play as a national team, Australia takes its chances to play Olympic baseball seriously, because it works as a showcase for the game back home.

It was incredibly disappointing for fans of the game in Australia, and there are plenty, when the national team had to withdraw from this week’s play-in tournament. Under the guidance of former MLB all-star catcher David Nilsson, hopes were high for a strong showing. In Australia’s case, Olympic qualification means more funding through the door, and a level of exposure to potential sponsors, supporters, and players that the local league can only dream of.

Ultimately though, it’s the level of talent on show that will pique the interest and get people watching. If the Olympics aren’t the pinnacle of the game, why would the casual Olympics watcher take notice? There are dozens of other sports there filled with the world’s elite performers that you can watch instead.

For most, an Olympic medal would be outranked by winning the WBSC World Baseball Classic, an MLB World Series ring, or a player’s local comp like the Korean, Chinese or Japanese leagues. When the tournament wraps in Tokyo that’s it for Olympic baseball for the foreseeable future. France has already ruled the sport out for 2024, Los Angeles hasn’t put out a schedule for 2028 and there’s no hint of baseball on anything to do with a rundown for Brisbane’s 2032 rundown.

From a series of demonstrations, to an amateur game, to a professional game, none of the best players seem interested in it, and can’t get released for it either. It looks like baseball may be running its last race at the Olympic level for now. And that’s a shame for those of us who love the sport.

AJ Mithen is an Australian sportswriter, co-host of the podcast ‘A Sporting Discussion’ and regular guest on radio ABC Central Victoria and RRR FM. He loves to give space to the sporting stories the mainstream forgets - and he’ll never rest until Australian baseball gets the coverage it deserves. He’s always up for a chat on Twitter @AJMithen and @ASD_Radio.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IBWAA

IBWAA

New York, NY
47
Followers
22
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Internet Baseball Writers Association of America represents hundreds of writers and content creators wherever baseball is played all over the world, ranging from hobbyists to professionals and everywhere in between. Learn more at ibwaa.com or follow @ibwaa on Twitter.

 http://ibwaa.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Scioscia
Person
Todd Frazier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Milb#Team Usa#Japanese#Chinese#Korean#Australian#Abc Central Victoria#Rrr Fm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Olympic Games
Country
Japan
News Break
MLB
Place
Sydney
Country
Netherlands
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
SocietyPosted by
BET

Sprinter Gabby Thomas Says ‘Black Boycott’ Of Olympics ‘Really Hurts’

Gabby Thomas is disappointed at the growing trend of Black people talking about boycotting the Tokyo Olympics due to Sha’Carri Richardson’s suspension. On July 6, the Olympic Games-bound sprinter wrote on Twitter, “It really hurts to see so many black people choosing not to watch the Olympics this year. There are so many black athletes who have put in YEARS of hard work for this moment- myself included. We want your support.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Republicans tell Olympic athletes protesting flag at Tokyo games: ‘No kind of demonstration is permitted’

Just under 40 Republican lawmakers have written to the US Olympic Committee to express concerns about the possibility of American athletes staging political protests at the Summer Games in Tokyo.The representatives urged the USOC to remind competitors to obey Rule 50 of the International Olympic Committee charter which bans political expression by athletes during the games.Fox News reports that the letter to US Olympic and Paralympic Committee Chair Susanne Lyons and CEO Sarah Hirshland was signed by 39 members of Congress and specifically singled out hammer thrower Gwen Berry, who turned away during the national anthem at trials in...
MLBCharlotteObserver.com

Venezuela-Dominican Republic for final Olympic baseball spot

Milwaukee prospect Alexander Palma hit a pair of RBI singles, the New York Yankees’ Robinson Chirinos hit a three-run homer and Venezuela routed the Netherlands 10-0 Friday at Puebla, Mexico, to advance to a one-game matchup against the Dominican Republic for the final berth in the Olympic baseball tournament. Venezuela...
MLBQuad Cities Onlines

US to open Olympic baseball against Israel on July 30

Host Japan will open the Olympic baseball tournament against the Dominican Republic at Fukushima on July 28, and Mike Scioscia's U.S. team will start two days later against Israel at Yokohama. The U.S., in Group B, also plays defending champion South Korea on July 31. The U.S. has not yet...
MLBchatsports.com

Kolozsvary named to U.S. Olympic baseball team

The Florida baseball program has accomplished almost everything under coach Kevin O’Sullivan. They’ve won a national championship, five SEC Championships and two SEC Tournament Championships. They’ve had 25 players get selected within the first five rounds of the MLB Draft, and 23 of O’Sullivan’s former players have made it to the major leagues.
SportsWTOP

Baseball Olympic Final Qualifying Glance

Netherlands vs. Venezuela, 6 p.m. Netherlands-Venezuela winner vs. Dominican Republic, 2 p.m. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Bless You Boys

Former Tiger Ian Kinsler returns to baseball

It has been almost two years since Ian Kinsler played his last MLB game, back on August 12, 2019. He was 37 years old at the time, and playing with the San Diego Padres. At that point, it had already been two years since he last took the field with the Detroit Tigers, but it’s safe to say Kinsler has never been far from the hearts of Tigers fans.
New York City, NYctnewsonline.com

Starling join Frazier for US Olympic baseball

NEW YORK (AP) — Kansas City Royals outfielder Bubba Starling was among 10 additions Friday to the U.S. Olympic baseball roster. Starling, 28, who is currently on the roster of the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers, batted .169 with one homer and five RBI for Kansas City last season and is batting .271 with seven homers and 17 RBI this season for Omaha.
Kansas City, MOPosted by
Salina Post

Bubba Starling selected for US Olympic baseball team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Outfielder Bubba Starling, currently playing with Triple-A Omaha, has been selected to the United States Olympic Team roster, USA Baseball announced this morning. Starling is one of 24 players selected to compete for Team USA in the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. The United States will...
Chicago, ILwamwamfm.com

WAMW Sports

Andrew McCutchen hit a grand slam in the top of the first inning, and the Phillies never looked back in a 15-10 win against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. Chicago has lost 11 straight games, their longest losing streak since 2012. Jake Arrieta allowed seven runs and recorded just five outs before being pulled. The former Cy Young Award winner has an ERA of 6.30 and dropped to 5-9. Bryce Harper, Andrew McCutchen and Rhys Hoskins each drove in four runs for Philadelphia. The Cardinals defeated the Giants 6-5 to surpass the Cubs for third in the NL Central standings.
MLBPosted by
Forbes

How MLB Superstar Shohei Ohtani Made $6 Million In Endorsements Without Even Trying

The first two-way All-Star in baseball history, Ohtani is a hit with marketers on two continents, with a league-best endorsement portfolio. Is he willing to capitalize?. Major League Baseball’s top slugger ripped his 31st home run of the season on Sunday afternoon, a towering, 459-foot shot to dead center field. Two days later, he took the mound for seven innings, limiting the powerful Red Sox lineup to two runs and picking up the win. In between, he was named an American League All-Star as both a hitter and a pitcher.
SportsKABC

If the Olympics were played, but no one was there to see it, did they really play?

(Tokyo) — Spectators are being banned from the Tokyo Olympics. The decision comes after a COVID-19 state of emergency was ordered in Tokyo, which will run through the entirety of the Games. The Olympics opening ceremony is scheduled for July 23rd and the Games end August 8th. Medical experts believe having no spectators is the best option to prevent further spread of the virus.
MLBESPN

Todd Frazier brings passion, power to US Olympic baseball

LITTLE FALLS, N.J. --  Sitting in the dugout at tiny Yogi Berra Stadium as he prepared to play for the Frontier Leagues Sussex County Miners, Todd Frazier recalled reading a quote from former Yankees teammate Masahiro Tanaka vowing Japans baseball team will win an Olympic gold medal. I didnt...

Comments / 0

Community Policy