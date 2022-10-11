These Amazon Devices Are All on Sale for Prime’s Early Access Sale

Ready to expand your smart home? Prime’s Early Access Sale has you set with the year’s best deals on the retailer’s top-selling smart devices, from Echo Echo Shows and Fire Tablets , to Kindle Paperwhites and Fire TV s. Here are the best gadgets to splurge (and save) on this year.

As always, you need to be an Amazon Prime member to access the offers. An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 a month (or $7.49 a month for students). But if you aren’t already a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial here .

55% Off Echo Dot, 3rd Generation

The most popular Amazon smart speaker is nearly half off right now. A sleek and compact design is perfect for any nightstand or desk. Alexa can help out with anything: setting alarms and timers, asking questions about the weather or news and even helping you control other smart devices in your home such as lights, thermostats and door alarms.

$17.99

30% Off Ring Video Doorbell

Enhance your home security with the Ring doorbell, which uses 1080p HD video that lets you see, hear and speak to anyone from your phone. Updates from the original Ring doorbell include motion detection, privacy zones, audio privacy and crisper night vision.

$69.99

50% Off Fire TV Cube

For only $60 you can get the most powerful Fire TV streaming media players out of Amazon’s lineup. The powerful hexa-core processor delivers fluid, fast 4k streaming, with Alexa voice controls that allow you to sift through shows, check the weather and turn off lights with just your voice. Like all Fire TV players, you’ll have instant access to any streaming platform you subscribe to, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu and more.

$119.99

43% Off Fire HD 10 Productivity Bundle

Everything you need is at your fingertips with this productivity bundle, which comes with the Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet, alongside a bluetooth detachable keyboard. Best of all, the package comes with 12-month subscription to Microsoft 265, featuring premium Office apps that you’ll be helpful for any kind of work.

Buy: Fire HD 10 Productivity Bundle $169.99

43% Off Halo Band

Staying in shape has never been easier thanks to Amazon’s popular Halo band, with access to basic features like steps, heart rate, sleep time, and sleep tracking. Plus, the Halo Band is swimproof and water resistant to 50M.

$39.99

31% Off Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4-Series

There are plenty of TV deals still going on from Memorial Day weekend but the Fire TV is the best bang for your buck. For less than $400, you have access to brilliant 4K entertainment and a crystal clear 1080 p image. The newest smart TV also features new Alexa skills, smart home capabilities and voice functionality for no-fuss binging.

$429.99