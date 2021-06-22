Cancel
The best Amazon Prime Day deals happening now

By Brandon Widder
The Verge
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter months of speculation and rumors, Amazon Prime Day 2021 has finally arrived, kicking off the summer season with a great batch of tech deals. The retail behemoth’s two-day event starts today and concludes Wednesday morning at 3:00AM ET, meaning you have two days to take advantage of your Amazon Prime membership and capitalize on exclusive discounts on headphones, 4K TVs, gaming accessories, and a host of other technology that rarely sees a discount outside of holiday shopping season.

www.theverge.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Echo Dot#Amazon Prime#Amazon Echo Buds#Target#Hdmi#Rtings Com#A8h#K Edition Tv#K Tv#Lg#C1 Oled Tv#Gps#The Apple Watch Series 3#Ipad Air#Gb Apple Tv#Jabra#Airpods#Wf Sp800n Fitness#Ip55 Rated
Related
ElectronicsPeople

Psst! We Found a 65-Inch 4K Smart Fire TV for Just $450 This Prime Day

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Apart from Black Friday, Amazon's yearly Prime Day shopping extravaganza is probably your best shot at getting 4K (and even 8K QLED) smart TVs for hundreds of dollars off. Some of the best sales in the category involve Amazon's signature Fire TVs, which even included a 24-inch option for just $99.99 in this year's massive list of discounts.
ShoppingPosted by
BGR.com

Prime Day is over, but these 10 exclusive deals are for Prime members only

Prime Day 2021 is now officially behind us and there’s no question whatsoever that it was the biggest and best Prime Day yet. As a matter of fact, we think Amazon’s two-day sales event was even better this year than it was back in 2019 when Prime Day lasted for a full week! Amazon offered Prime members around the world more than 2 million incredible deals over the course of this year’s two-day sale, including the deepest discounts we’ve seen on so many different best-selling products. And thanks to our extensive coverage of Amazon’s mega-sale, thousands upon thousands of BGR...
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Walmart's super cheap Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K alternative is now on sale

Walmart's Onn-branded Android TV streaming devices are now available to purchase. The 4K model costs $30, while the FHD stick is priced at $25. Both models ship with a Google-designed remote control featuring a built-in microphone. Walmart's in-house Android TV UHD Streaming Device, which was quietly announced last month, is...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap at Walmart it might be a mistake

Nothing fills out your home theater system like a giant TV, and these 4K TV deals give you some beauties to choose from. And right now, at Walmart, you can get a massive 75-inch Hisense 4K H65 Series Smart Android TV for only $768. That’s an incredible $832 off its regular price of $1,600, or more than half off. There’s no better time to invest in the centerpiece of what will soon be the best home theater on the block. Don’t miss out on this incredible deal, for a limited time only, at Walmart.
Video GamesCNET

Best Prime Day gaming hardware deals: Laptops, keyboards and more

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal. Prime Day is a great time to step up your gaming equipment without spending a lot of money. Whether you're playing on a PS5, Xbox Series X or S, Nintendo Switch or on a PC, there's plenty of deals to choose from. We picked out the best sales for your gaming needs and to keep your money in your wallet.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
EatThis

Walmart May Be Planning A Huge Sale on These Items, Experts Predict

Walmart has been competing with online retail giant Amazon by offering customers fast shipping on thousands of items via Walmart+—a membership program for both online and in-person shoppers—over the past year. With Amazon Prime Day slated for later this month, get out your wallet, because it has some people wondering if Walmart might be launching a huge sale of its own.
Electronicsmilfordmirror.com

The Sony XBR-77A9G 77-inch TV is $1,500 off for Prime Day

Currently, this Sony Bravia 77-inch OLED TV is $2,999.99 — a cool $1,500 cheaper than its MSRP. That's the headline: This huge, awesome TV is cheaper than ever today. But let's keep noodling. Based on Pythagorean theorem, how big of a wall should you have to accommodate a 77-inch TV?
Electronicswindowscentral.com

LG's amazing 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $393 could change how you binge

If ever you were going to buy a TV, Prime Day is the day to do it even if the deals don't come from Amazon itself. Walmart is getting a head start on the savings with the LG 55-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $393. That's the best price on this TV anywhere and the deal is only going to be around for a short while. Considering other versions of this TV can go for as much as $600 at other retailers, you're saving more than $200 today.
ElectronicsCNET

Best Prime Day TV deals right now: Price cuts on LG, TCL, Toshiba, Insignia and more

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal. Amazon Prime Day is on the horizon — and with these Prime Day deals, a brand new TV could be in your future, too. With sales popping up on already-affordable TV staples from Insignia to Vizio, you don't need to wait until Prime Day to score a deal on a TV that will take your viewing and streaming experience to the next level.
ElectronicsNME

Save $200 on this 55-inch 4K smart TV, the perfect living room upgrade

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links. Nothing beats kicking back and enjoying a good binge-watch on the big screen. If you’re moving into a brand new place (or just looking for an upgrade), this 55-inch LG 4K Smart OLED TV – now going at $200 off – is a great choice for a living room centerpiece.
ElectronicsTom's Guide

This 70-inch Samsung 4K TV for $699 is the best Memorial Day sale you can still get

Memorial Day sales may be winding down, but there are still some excellent deals out there like this offer on a sizable Samsung 4K television. Right now you can get a 70-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV for $699 at Best Buy. That’s $50 off its usual price of $749, and while this isn’t the biggest television discount we’ve ever seen, it’s still a very good price for a very good display that's rarely on sale.
Electronicswhathifi.com

Prime Day TV deal: 55-inch Sony LED TV down to nearly half-price

Of all the deals floating around in the final hours of the Amazon Prime Day sales, the discount on the Sony Bravia KD-55XH8196 deserves your particular attention. Don't delay, though, this deal ends at midnight. Sony's XH81 range of 4K TVs offers a broad range of panel size options but,...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

This Samsung Chromebook is so cheap for Prime Day it could be a mistake

Walmart’s Deals for Days, a four-day sale designed to match Amazon Prime Day deals, is rivaling the online retail giant’s discounts on laptops, as well as Chromebooks if you want more affordable options. For example, the Samsung Chromebook 4 is available at $40 off, bringing its price down to just $159 from its original price of $199 in the unofficial Walmart Prime Day sale.
ShoppingPosted by
Tom's Guide

Best 4th of July TV sales 2021

4th of July TV sales have officially landed. Independence Day is just over a week away, but that hasn't stopped retailers from offering serious discounts on 4K TVs. Multiple retailers have slashed the price of several of our favorite 4K TVs from the likes of Samsung, Sony, and Toshiba. There's a sale on just about every size of television, from 32-inch screens up to gigantic 70-inch displays.
ShoppingPosted by
BGR.com

Amazon’s huge Kasa smart home sale has better deals than Prime Day

It’s pretty crazy that Prime Day 2021 has been over for a week now, and yet Amazon is still offering some of the best deals we saw during the retailer’s mega-sale. Highlights include the #1 best-selling myQ smart garage door opener on sale with a deep discount (plus get a $40 credit with the Amazon Key promo), the newest Nest Thermostat on sale at its lowest price ever, a massive $704 discount on a stunning Sony 4K smart TV, a huge $80 discount on the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad for just $299, the hot new Roku Express...
ComputersPosted by
BoardingArea

Travel Tech: Save $100 on New MacBooks – The Best MacBooks Ever for Portability and Power

With this new sale, you can save $100 on new MacBooks that pack the very powerful and long-lasting Apple M1 chip. These are awesome travel computers or for at home. I have been meaning to write a travel-based review of my MacBook Pro for a while but have not gotten around to it yet. I still will do that but will do a quick mini-review here to let you know how good they are!